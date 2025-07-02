Katie Boulter, Leylah Fernandez And Top Upsets Of Wimbledon Day 3

Wimbledon 2025 is rewriting the rulebook on early exits—and not in the way fans had hoped. A jaw-dropping 13 seeded players have crashed out of the men’s draw in the first round alone, breaking the all-time Wimbledon record and tying the 2004 Australian Open for the most seeded first-round exits at a Grand Slam. The previous Wimbledon record was 11, shared by 2001, 2003, 2018, and 2021—but this year’s tournament has gone above and beyond. World No. 3 Alexander Zverev, Holger Rune, Daniil Medvedev, and more were some of the men to fall early. But it’s not just the men. The women’s draw has also seen its fair share of upsets, with top seeds Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula stunned early. We’ve got ourselves a full-blown seedstorm at SW19. Here’s a closer look at the players who’ve joined the tumble!

Frances Tiafoe stopped by home favorite

The upset wave at Wimbledon continues to swell, and this time, it’s Frances Tiafoe who’s been swept away. The American fell in four sets to Britain’s Cameron Norrie on Tuesday, losing 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-5 in a match that gradually slipped out of his control.

Tiafoe came out sharp, grabbing the opening set with confidence. But his rhythm soon unraveled as Norrie settled into the match, using his trademark consistency and crowd-fueled energy to wear down the 12th seed. After dropping the next two sets, Tiafoe couldn’t recover. It’s a tough result for the 26-year-old, who had made the third round or better at Wimbledon every year since 2021. This time, though, Centre Court magic was in short supply.

Katie Boulter’s Wimbledon run cut short

Backing up a major win is never easy, and when your serve deserts you, it becomes nearly impossible. Katie Boulter, fresh off a headline-grabbing upset over ninth seed Paula Badosa, entered her second-round clash with real belief. But hopes of a deep Wimbledon run quickly unraveled as her serve fell apart.

Plagued by 14 double faults, Boulter couldn’t find any rhythm against Solana Sierra, the Argentine lucky loser ranked No. 101 in the world. After edging the first set in a tense tiebreak, Boulter’s level dipped sharply. Sierra took full advantage, racing through the next two sets 6-2, 6-1 to seal a stunning comeback.

Boulter edged a tight first-set tiebreak 9-7, but that was as good as it got. Sierra responded with aggressive returns and three breaks in the second set to completely flip the match. By the decider, she had broken Boulter’s rhythm and serve twice more, racing to a 4-0 lead and never looking back. Boulter’s dream run ends, while Sierra’s Cinderella story gains momentum.

Jasmine Paolini bows out in shocking upset

Last year’s finalist Jasmine Paolini saw her Wimbledon 2025 campaign cut short far earlier than expected, falling in a hard-fought second-round battle to World No. 62 Kamilla Rakhimova. Despite taking the opening set and appearing firmly in control, the fourth-seeded Italian was unable to hold off a determined charge from her opponent, eventually losing 6-4, 4-6, 4-6 in two hours and 19 minutes.

Down 4-5, 0-40 in the final set, Paolini dug deep to fend off three match points with fearless shot-making. But on the fourth, Rakhimova held her nerve and closed out the biggest win of her career, earning a place in the third round of Wimbledon for the first time.

With Paolini’s early departure, Aryna Sabalenka now stands as the lone survivor among the top five seeds in the women’s draw.

Leylah Fernandez’s Wimbledon woes continue

Grass hasn’t been kind to Leylah Fernandez, and this year proved no different. The Canadian crashed out in the second round—again—losing 6-2, 6-3 to Germany’s Laura Siegemund.

Fernandez couldn’t get a foothold early, falling behind quickly and struggling to deal with Siegemund’s slice-heavy, high-IQ game. With her timing off and serve under pressure, the match slipped away in under 90 minutes. It marks the third straight year Fernandez has exited Wimbledon in round two, still searching for a deeper run at the All England Club.

Wimbledon 2025 has become a graveyard for the seeds, and we’re not even through Week 1. With big names falling like dominoes, the draw is wide open—and the drama is only just beginning. Who will take advantage of the chaos, and who’s next in line for a surprise exit? Experience the Championships as they unfold with EssentiallySports’ real-time updates.