Leaving Emma Raducanu Snub Behind, Jack Draper Shares Honest Take on Qinwen Zheng Pairing at the US Open

The US Open mixed doubles stirred up quite a buzz when the new format dropped in February. This year, the event is set for August 19-20, right before the singles main draw, with a $1 million prize for the winners. But here’s the catch: only 16 teams will compete, half of last year’s 32. Not everyone was thrilled—Rennae Stubbs even called it an “exhibition” rather than an official tour event. Still, the fresh pairings announced this week might soften the blow and turn some heads. Jack Draper was certainly a little taken aback!

On Tuesday, a star-studded line-up for mixed doubles in New York was revealed. Some expected names like Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas showed up. Others? Definitely a surprise! Emma Raducanu is paired with Spaniard and World No.2 Carlos Alcaraz. Draper commented on Raducanu’s choice, humorously saying, “A wise person once told me you should find the best partner, and that’s what she did in Alcaraz. I don’t blame her at all for that.”

Draper, meanwhile, is paired with Qinwen Zheng. Though they haven’t played together before, the British No.1 on the ATP side is excited. Speaking at Queen’s Club, he said, “Yeah, I’ll definitely play. I think it’s a good format for the players to get prepared for the US Open, having a shot at playing with another top player. Qinwen I know from the tour. I have seen her around. Obviously, a great player herself and has a really good game.” It might be more than just a new pairing—Zheng had once said she’d play with Jack!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Back in April, Qinwen was asked to name an ideal celebrity doubles partner during a video with JW Marriott Marquis Miami. Instead of picking a film or TV star, she was practical and chose a fellow tennis pro. “Actually…Jack Draper,” Zheng said when asked who she would pick. That choice now looks like a clear hint at their confirmed US Open partnership.

Jack Draper is just as excited! He admitted it was his doing that got her as his partner. “I think it will be fun to get out there and play with her and see how we get on. Yeah, I think it was me who messaged through IMG. She’s with IMG as well. It was nice to get that sort of together and let’s see how we get on,” he added.

Well, there you have it! Fans might have been confused at first, but this draw adds spice to the event. Will this partnership claim the grand prize? Only time will tell!