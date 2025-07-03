Martina Navratilova Pays Tribute as Wimbledon Breaks Years-Long Tradition to Honor Diogo Jota

In heartbreaking news that has left the sporting world in shock, Liverpool F.C. forward Diogo Jota was killed in a car crash in Spain early Thursday. He was just 28. His younger brother, André Silva, 25, who also played professional soccer in Portugal, died alongside him. The crash happened less than two weeks after Jota got married. Fans and athletes across the globe are mourning the loss. Among them is 18-time Grand Slam champion Martina Navratilova.

The fatal accident took place in the Spanish province of Zamora. Local authorities confirmed that the Lamborghini they were traveling in lost control due to a tyre blowout while overtaking another vehicle. The car veered off the road and caught fire. Neither of the brothers survived.

Tennis great Rafael Nadal was among the first to share his condolences, with a touching message on X. “What terribly sad and painful news 😔 All my love, affection, and support to his wife, his children, his family, and his friends in such a difficult moment. Rest in Peace, Diogo Jota and André Silva,” Nadal wrote. (translated from Spanish)

Martina Navratilova also paid tribute. She responded to a clip of Jota’s last goal for Liverpool on X and wrote, “So tragic… RIP Diogo… and Andre”

Jota played his final game for Liverpool in May, when the Reds drew 2-2 with Crystal Palace. It was also the day they lifted the Premier League trophy.

As tributes continue to pour in, the tennis world has also made a powerful gesture. Wimbledon, known for its strict all-white dress code, is making a rare exception this week. Players are now allowed to wear black armbands to honor Jota. This move came after Portuguese tennis player Francisco Cabral expressed his desire to wear one in his next match. It’s a meaningful way to show solidarity across sports.

Cabral said after defeating Jamie Murray: “I have seen the very sad news. The guy is a big name, not just in Portugal but in the world. He was a great human being with a nice family and three kids. My best wishes to them all. For his family, it is very tough to recover from that…” “I couldn’t get one in time today, but I want to in the next one,” he said of honoring him with an armband in his next match.

Many more tributes poured in for the Liverpool star and his brother.

The world honours Diogo Jota and his brother

Cristiano Ronaldo is among the many who have paid tribute to Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva after their tragic deaths in a car crash on Thursday. The Portugal captain expressed his disbelief and sorrow on Instagram.

Ronaldo and Jota were teammates for the Portuguese national team. “Doesn’t make any sense. Just now we were together in the national team, just now you were married,” Ronaldo wrote. “To your family, to your wife and children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world. I know you will always be with them. R.I.P. Diogo and Andre. We will all miss you.”

The Portuguese Football Federation also released a statement following the news. They said the loss of the two players “represent irreparable losses for Portuguese football,” and added, “We will do everything we can to honour their legacy on a daily basis.”

Tributes have continued to come in from across the footballing world. Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez shared his emotions, saying, “No words of comfort for so much pain. I will always remember you with your smile, as a good companion on and off the field.”

Former Liverpool and England defender Jamie Carragher reacted with deep sadness. Speaking to Sky Sports, he said, “I’m in a state of shock. I can only imagine how his team-mates feel at Liverpool and Portugal, they must be in a world of pain with his friends and family.”

Jota made 182 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 65 times. In the 2024-25 season, which was also Arne Slot’s first as head coach, He netted nine goals as Liverpool lifted the Premier League title for the first time since 2020. His final goal for the club came in a Merseyside derby win against Everton. He wore the No. 20 shirt. Coincidentally, Liverpool’s title win this season marked the club’s 20th top-flight crown.

A tragic loss like this is impossible to make sense of. But across sports, his memory lives on.