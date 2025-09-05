brand-logo
Monica Seles Announces Big News for Novak Djokovic Ahead of Carlos Alcaraz Clash

Vatsal Shah

Sep 5, 2025

Novak Djokovic will be needing all the energy in the world as he takes to the court at the US Open. The Serb will face Carlos Alcaraz in the last four, hoping to stop the run of the young Spaniard. While Djokovic has put on some gritty performances during this tournament, it would take something special to overcome the challenge of Alcaraz. It looks like the day has started on a positive note for Djokovic as he received a big surprise from tennis legend Monica Seles.

Ahead of the crunch semifinal encounter later today at the US Open, Seles announced that she will be in the stadium to cheer for Djokovic. During an interview, she said, “I came here to support Novak in his match against Carlos Alcaraz. I know he needs all the energy possible and I will do my best to help him from the stands.”

Interestingly, Djokovic has been linked to Seles as his coach for the remainder of the season. Although it isn’t official yet, the tennis legend’s recent visit to witness Djokovic play strongly backs this rumor. However, Seles laughed off that rumor and wanted Djokovic to focus on the match against Alcaraz. She revealed, “We won’t talk about that now. The focus is only on the semi-final so as not to waste energy. All this other stuff is not important.”

Meanwhile, Djokovic has had quite a few changes to his coaching team this year. He began the season working alongside Andy Murray but the two split after five months of no-show. Subsequently, he collaborated with the likes of  Dusan Vemic and Boris Bosnjakovic, who were familiar to him. However, the Serb recently hinted that he is looking at Seles to coach him in the future.

Novak Djokovic’s potential link-up with Monica Seles

Last month, Djokovic was honored at the Laureus World Sports Awards, where he won the World Sportsman of the Year award. Tennis legend Monica Seles stood beside him as he received his trophy. During an interview, he hinted that Seles could become his new coach.

Talking about this, Djokovic said, “I think you know who I’m talking about. I’m smiling because it’s like you’ve read my mind, but I can’t tell you anything. I’ve been stirring the pot a little, talking… We’ll see, you’ll be informed. We’ll see. These are just initial talks, and it’s more about the emotional aspect than a long-term partnership. That would mean a lot to me. I think you know who I’m talking about, but let’s not go into names now, so I don’t jump the gun. If it even happens… We’ve had some interesting conversations.”

Meanwhile, Seles’s attendance at Djokovic’s match further fuels these rumors. Do you feel that the two would link up in the future? Let us know your views in the comments below.

