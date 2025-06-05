Multiple Records on Line as Coco Gauff, Novak Djokovic and Other Big Stars Lead French Open Semi-Finals

The 2025 French Open is special in various aspects. For example, if we ask the 22-year-old French star, Lois Boisson, who has now become the youngest French semi-finalist in a women’s singles Grand Slam event since Amelie Mauresmo at the 1999 Australian Open, it’s a stage of fulfilling her childhood “dream.” She doesn’t think this is a miracle, but it’s the result of her hard work. “I think every kid who plays tennis has the dream to win a Grand Slam. I will go for the dream because my dream is to win it, not to be in the semi-final. So I will try to do my best for it,” said Boisson. On the other hand, the 38-year-old Novak Djokovic has won almost everything throughout his 22-year-long pro career, but still, his hunger and determination to win titles in the same. After becoming the second-oldest player in the Open Era to reach men’s singles SF at Roland Garros, he said, “This is where I lock in and really give my best. I thrive on Grand Slams.” For players like Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz, it’s a battle to retain their crown. For Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff, it’s the perfect stage to make full use of their incredible form. But what are the records on line for all these players in the upcoming last few rounds?

If we start with the women’s side, Iga Swiatek has won her last 26 matches at the French Open, equalling the longest women’s streak in a women’s singles Grand Slam event this century. Not only that, the Pole has now also become the player with the highest winning percentage at Roland Garros in the women’s singles in the Open Era (95.2%,40-2). On the other hand, if we talk about her opponent in this epic SF clash, since the start of the 2020 season, Aryna Sabalenka has reached the most women’s singles semis (11) of any player at a major event.

Currently, Swiatek has an 8-4 lead against the Belarusian in the H2H record. Iga Swiatek has won 40 of 42 matches at the French Open and talking about her next battle against the world number one, she said, “For sure you need to be 100 percent and you need to be there, but I wouldn’t say it’s different against Coco or against good players overall. But for sure our rivalry is pushing both of us, I think, but it’s not only about the level of tennis. It’s about like everything, how we work, and how professional we are.” On the other hand, Aryna Sabalenka claimed, “I love tough challenges. I think these are the matches where you actually improve as a player and where you get much stronger. And I’m always excited to face someone strong and then someone who can challenge me. I go out there and I fight, and I’m ready to leave everything I have to get the win.“

What is at stake for these two tennis stars at the 2025 French Open? Well, Aryna Sabalenka is currently aiming to clinch her first French Open title. So far, she has won two Australian Open (2023, 2024) and one US Open (2024) titles in her career. Aryna Sabalenka is now seeking to enter her third consecutive final (after the 2024 US Open and 2025 Australian Open). A victory here would make her fourth Grand Slam title in her career, which indeed would then become one short of Iga Swiatek’s 5 tally. The Pole, although just 24 years old, she has already won five French Open (2020,2022,2023,2024) and one US Open (2022) title. So, Iga Swiatek is attempting to win a record fourth consecutive French Open title.

If she manages to do that, she would become the first woman in the Open Era and the first since Suzanne Lenglen in 1923 to win four consecutive French Open singles titles. With her 26 consecutive wins at the French Open, Swiatek is closing in on Chris Evert’s record of 29 consecutive wins at the French Open. Highlighting her worry for the Pole overtaking her records, Evert once said, “I’m worried about it every day. When I put my head under the pillow I’m worried about Iga. I think Iga will end up on double digits. I don’t just think she will beat my record here. I think it’s double digits.”

Can Swiatek make it to five Roland Garros triumphs this year? Time will tell! But if we look at the other match, Coco Gauff has now become the youngest American in the Open Era to claim 25+ career women’s singles match wins at the French Open. At the Grand Slam events, Coco Gauff has now also claimed a 10th career women’s singles match win over a former Grand Slam champion, and guess what? She’s the youngest to achieve the feat since Serena Williams in 2002. On the other hand, her opponent in the SF, Lois Boisson, is the first player ranked outside the top 300 (361) of the WTA Rankings to defeat multiple Top 10 players in a single event since Serena Williams in Chicago in 1997.

Can this Fearless Frenchwoman get the better of the world number 2? Talking about her secret to recent success, Boisson said, “I stay in my zone. I stay focused on the tournament, so I don’t really think about everything outside. I don’t really watch social media and everything. I just stay focused, and I will see all this kind of thing after the tournament.” Further reflecting on her impressive run, she added, “No, I don’t think it’s a miracle. For sure, I have a little bit of luck also, but I think it’s just the hard work that I put since I started playing tennis and also last year with my rehab and everything.” May Pierce was the last French woman to win the singles event, and that was way back in 2000. On the men’s side, the gap is a bit longer, with Yannick Noah defeating Mats Wilander in the final of the 1983 French Open. Can Lois Boisson be the next one?

Coco Gauff‘s victory against Madison Keys has now secured her a semifinal spot at the French Open for the second consecutive year. In 2022, she became the runner-up at this tournament. So, this will be her fifth Grand Slam semifinal overall, and three of which have come on Parisian clay. If Gauff wins the French Open title this year, she’ll become the first American woman since Serena Williams to claim the title here, breaking a long drought for the Americans in Paris.

via Imago Image Credits: Coco Gauff/Instagram

Not just the women; the men have record breakers in their ranks for the French Open semis too

Coming to the men’s side, the 24-time champion, Novak Djokovic, recently defeated last year’s finalist Alexander Zverev 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 in the quarterfinal. After this match, the German showered praise on Nole, saying, “He’s still beating the best of the best. So I think everybody needs to respect that. He’s won 24 of these things. I think, yes, I expected him to be able to play like this. I have not seen him play like this this year yet. I think it was very, very high level from him. It was at some point difficult for me.” Djokovic now has a win-loss record of 21-7, and he has entered this tournament following his title triumph in Geneva, but…

Next up for him is the current world number one, Jannik Sinner! If we take a look at the Serb’s record in this tournament, he has now become the second-oldest player in the Open Era to reach a men’s singles semifinal at Roland Garros and he is also the first player to claim 10+ wins against Top 5 at multiple Grand Slam singles events since the ATP rankings were introduced in 1973. But what is all at stake for him in the upcoming matches? Well, after completing his 100 career titles, Djokovic has now set his sights on the 25th Grand Slam title. If he reaches that milestone, he’d extend his record as the player with the most Grand Slam wins in tennis history (across ATP or WTA).

via Imago Image Credits: Novak Djokovic/Instagram

Not only that, he can also become the oldest male player to reach a French Open final or even any Grand Slam final in the Open Era. Reaching the final would also extend his record for the most Grand Slam final appearances, which is currently over 35. On the other hand, Jannik Sinner has already won three major titles, but all of them have come on hard courts. So, this is a big opportunity for Sinner to secure a title on the Parisian clay. On top of that, he’d also become the first Italian man to win the French Open since Adriano Panatta in 1976.

In the other match, Carlos Alcaraz will take on Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti. It’s the first time in the Open Era that two Italian men have reached the semifinals of the same Grand Slam event. This will be Musetti’s seventh meeting with Alcaraz and the second one at Roland Garros (after 2023). (Since 1990), Musetti is the third youngest player to reach the semifinal at Roland Garros and each of the three ATP Masters 1000 events on clay in a season after Rafael Nadal (2007) and Novak Djokovic (2008). Can either Sinner or Musetti end the 49-year-long wait of seeing an Italian man lift the title at Philippe-Chatrier?

Well, his opponent in this match, Carlos Alcaraz, has already become the youngest player to reach seven semi-finals in men’s singles Grand Slams since Rafael Nadal in 2008. Not only that, Alcaraz is also the third-youngest player in the Open Era to reach three consecutive men’s singles semifinals at Roland Garros. His idol, Rafa, was the last one to defend the title at the French Open during 2017-2020. Can Alcaraz follow in the footsteps of his compatriot?