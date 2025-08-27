Naomi Osaka Calls for Platinum Hair After Carlos Alcaraz Turns Heads at US Open

The 2025 US Open is checking all the right boxes. from emphatic history-making moments to heartbreaking exits, the Flushing Meadows has come with something for all fans. But Carlos Alcaraz‘s sudden transformation is truly something to behold: The buzzcut we didn’t know we deserved, we definitely needed. Why? For the buzz, of course (see what we did there?)! Obviously, the Spaniard’s colleagues, like the fans, have plenty of suggestions of their own, and Naomi Osaka isn’t afraid to share her own!

Both Alcaraz and the Japanese WTA star stomped over their respective first-round opponents in New York to advance to the next round. And yet, despite their skills with the tennis racquet being on full display, it’s the stars’ fashion that’s gotten the fans into a frenzy. And from one expert to another, Osaka has a vision on how the 5x Grand Slam winner can take his hairdo game to the next level.

During Naomi Osaka’s post-match presser, following her win over Greet Minnen, the 4x Grand Slam champ was faced with the question of her views on Alcaraz’s new haircut. “I mean, I guess I like it. He’s switching it up. Maybe next time he should die platinum or something,” the 27-year-old told the reporters, how she’d like to see her colleague the next time.

The story is developing