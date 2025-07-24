Nick Kyrgios Breaks Silence With 4-Words on Ex-GF Anna Kalinskaya’s Hot Washington Streak

Anna Kalinskaya‘s been focused on her on-court journey lately, more than what goes off it. Perhaps she’s got a solid reason too. While she’s not yet made it official, speculations have been strong that the Russian WTA pro may have cut ties with World No.1 Jannik Sinner months ago. The two stopped following each other on social media last year. So far, there’s been a radio silence as far as their relationship is concerned. But Kalinskaya has chosen to work on getting better at tennis rather than anything else. And the results have been promising. Proof? The World No.39’s ongoing campaign at the Citi Open has been remarkable. She recently made it to the quarterfinals. Interestingly, her success at the event has compelled someone to drop a reaction out of nowhere. Any guesses? No, it’s not Sinner, but someone Kalinskaya had a bond with way before him.

For the uninitiated, 2022 Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios was the man Kalinskaya was dating before she met Sinner. The Aussie and the Russian tennis star shared a brief relationship in 2020. However, they soon parted ways without giving a major reason. Well, now Kyrgios has made a kind gesture.

After Kalinskaya beat Magda Linette on Wednesday with a brutal score line of 6-4, 6-0 to enter the QF round, Kyrgios appeared to make a remark. What was it, though? While he didn’t congratulate Kalinskaya, the former World No.13 just recalled his own glorious time in Washington. “Always played well here,” he wrote in comments. Remember, he’s a former Citi Open winner. Kyrgios lifted the trophy twice ( 2019 and 2022) out of his four campaigns at the hard-court event.

On the flipside, it’s been a great tournament for Kalinskaya too. She’s played here two times previously. In her maiden appearance in the 2019 edition, she succeeded in reaching the semis. Unfortunately, the Russian lost against Jessica Pegula. Then in 2022, she entered the quarterfinals before her defeat against Estonia’s Kaia Kanepi.

But the main question looming right now is: what made Kyrgios make an unexpected comment under a post featuring her ex? The way he reacted last season was a clear indication that they may not come together again. Remember a two-word reaction from the Aussie ATP star landed him in hot water last year?

When Nick Kyrgios faced outrage over his comments on Anna Kalinskaya

Kyrgios’ style of saying things without consequences got him into trouble in September 2024. Reason? He ended up making a comment over AnnaKalinskaya, long after their split. And it came at a time when she was supposedly dating Sinner.

On social media, an old photo of Kalinskaya and Kyrgios surfaced, with them enjoying a basketball game. Under this photo, the Aussie ATP pro simply wrote, “Second Serve”. However, he didn’t really explain it enough. Hence, people had their own conclusions while assuming that he was taking shots at Kalinskaya who was in a relationship with Sinner back then. Many fans thought he was targeting his ex with a vulgar take.

Adding fuel to the entire situation, renowned journalist Jon Wertheim shared an unpleasant incident featuring Kyrgios. On X, he wrote, “Nick Kyrgios once made a misogynistic, wildly inappropriate comment about a WTA player, drew the anger of her ATP player boyfriend, his coach, and much of the locker room… but didn’t face real consequence, dismissed, as it was, as youthful indiscretion. That was 2015. He’s 29 now.”

But Kyrgios tried to defend himself with a clarification. “Right… so I’m the one that’s the bad guy for saying something about it? I never brought it up lol 🤣 don’t take offence if people are gonna bring it up. Simple.” However, not everyone was left satisfied with his explanation.

Coming back to his latest comment over Kalinskaya, what does it mean? Is something brewing up once again? What’s your take on this entire incident? Let us know in the comments below.