Nick Kyrgios Trashes Abrupt Naomi Osaka Dynamic Rumor Ahead of Exciting US Open Partnership

As the US Open announced a controversial new format for the mixed doubles format from this year, many top players have joined forces to feature there. Among them are the likes of Nick Kyrgios and Naomi Osaka, who will team up to test their mettle against a number of new pairings. With the format now allowing stars to enter based on their singles ranking in addition to the eight teams selected by the organizers, players like Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu will also be seen in action, apart from Kyrgios and Osaka. However, as soon as one Japanese-Australian pair announced their partnership, a bizarre stat dropped about them, leading to a sharp reaction from Kyrgios.

Hours ago, a fan shared a snapshot of the US Open mixed doubles teams based on the number of words spoken with each other. While the power couple, Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas, made it to the top of that list, Kyrgios and Osaka found themselves in the bottom half at the 11th spot. This didn’t go down well with Kyrgios, who opposed the stat, saying, “Naomi and I have spoken heaps lol what.”

This is a developing story…