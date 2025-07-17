Novak Djokovic Makes Aryna Sabalenka Pay a Dear Price Over Wimbledon Loss

You just can’t take your eyes off Aryna Sabalenka and Novak Djokovic when they are together, can you? The two have been catching the tennis world’s attention with their humorous antics on and off the court. Take the example of the French Open. During that tournament, Sabalenka showed off her subtle dance moves while climbing down the stairs to the changing room. A day later, Djokovic mimicked Sabalenka and shook his leg in style. However, the fun didn’t end there, as the two even caught up at the recently concluded Wimbledon Championships. However, on this occasion, Sabalenka was on the receiving end after losing an interesting challenge.

Before the tournament, Djokovic and Sabalenka caught up in a practice session at Wimbledon. While they trained together, Djokovic and Sabalenka also engaged in some fun moments on the court, which Sabalenka shared on her YouTube channel today. They challenged each other for a friendly wager and placed cans near the baseline. Whoever hit the can first would get a treat of an Acai bowl from the other.

The rally started with both players aiming to strike the ball can located on the opposite side of the court. It went on and after a few shots, Djokovic hit the ball and placed it in Sabalenka’s court and won the challenge. Subsequently, Djokovic ordered Sabalenka to make him an Acai bowl with 15 toppings and joked that Sabalenka should at least be half an hour on the machine. Nonetheless, Sabalenka paid off the debt in style as Djokovic enjoyed the treat from the WTA star.

It was truly a stressbuster for the two stars as they enjoyed their time together during the practice session. Additionally, the fans also enjoyed the interactions between Sabalenka and Djokovic, who showed off their true selves and engaged in some fun activities. However, their Wimbledon campaign ended on a sad note, with both Djokovic and Sabalenka bowing out in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, the friendly wager wasn’t the only interaction between Djokovic and Sabalenka at Wimbledon. During an interview, the two talked highly about each other.

Aryna Sabalenka and Novak Djokovic’s camaraderie hits new peak

Over the course of her career, Sabalenka has looked up to Djokovic for inspiration. Moreover, during practice sessions, she has had some important discussions with the Serb on how to improve her game. With Djokovic having some influence on Sabalenka’s game, the Belarusian star had some kind words for him.

She said, “Novak is the best. First of all, I was able to hit with him, which not every guy would be able to do. Then you can chat with him. He will give his honest advice. It’s amazing to hear the opinion of such a legend.” Meanwhile, Djokovic joined one of Sabalenka’s press conferences and said, “I think you have the potential. You’re a really talented player. You have nice strokes, good technique. Can I be honest? You’re lacking intensity on the court. You don’t have enough intensity. It’s too flat. You’ve got to lighten up a little bit, put some power in it.”

However, there is still more to come from the two, as they will again regroup at the US Open. What is your favorite memory of Aryna Sabalenka and Novak Djokovic together? Let us know your views in the comments below.