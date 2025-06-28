Novak Djokovic Points Out What Aryna Sabalenka Needs to Improve at Wimbledon

With the Wimbledon Championships starting in a couple days, the world’s top players have descended to the grass courts in the United Kingdom. While some are striving hard on the practice courts, some have mixed practice and fun together to freshen up for the big tournament. Can you guess where the likes of Aryna Sabalenka and Novak Djokovic are up to? Well, no prizes for guessing as the two are having quite some fun out there while preparing for the tournament. Earlier today, the duo was involved in one such fun moment, which is sure to make your day.

After hitting out on the grass courts at Wimbledon, Sabalenka was involved in a pre-tournament press conference, as she described her preparations going into the tournament. While the interview was going on, Novak Djokovic surprised one and all by walking into the room. Sabalenka then turned toward Djokovic and questioned him, “What do you think about hitting with me? How do you see my level? Am I good?” Those who are aware of the playful dynamic between Sabalenka and Djokovic could probably see his lighthearted rib coming from a mile away: “I think you have the potential. You’re like really talented player. Nice strokes, good technique. Can I be honest? You’re lacking intensity on the court. You don’t have enough intensity,” jested Djokovic.

To which Sabalenka questioned, “Really?” with a wry smile. “That’s what you’re gonna say right now?” But Djokovic wasn’t done with his “advice” for the World No. 1. “It’s too flat. You gotta lighten up a little bit. Put some power into it,” he concluded his assessment.

This is a developing story…