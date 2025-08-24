Planning Your US Open 2025 Visit? Check the Updated Bag Rules & Prohibited Items

Buckle up, tennis fans. The clock is ticking, and we’re just a few hours before the first rounds of this year’s US Open begin. Happening at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, we would be getting to see some amazing matches right from the beginning. For starters, names like Janik Sinner, Carloz Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Aryna Sabalenka, Emma Raducanu, and Coco Gauff have popped up in the matchups. So, you know it’s going to be interesting.

And if you’re lucky enough to witness the play in person? Well, it’s going to be a great time you’ll spend with your friends/family/colleagues. But then, at such an important event, you wouldn’t want to be late to your seat because of the stadium’s rules and regulations, would you? Don’t worry, we have put everything you must keep in mind about what you’re allowed to carry inside the stadium. So you won’t need to miss a shot from your favorite players.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

US Open 2025 bag policy: updated rules, approved bag sizes & security guidelines

When heading to the US Open this year, plan your bag carefully. You are allowed one bag no bigger than 12-12-16 inches, including purses or small coolers. Backpacks are not allowed. But single-compartment drawstring bags that fit the size limits are fine. Moreover, clear bags are not required. So that’s a relief. But do give it a thought that they make your security checks faster.

You can even check usopen.org for the latest updates before the event, just to be 100 percent sure. It runs from 18 August to 7 September. Next, pack smart for the day by bringing an empty reusable water bottle under twenty-four ounces, no glass, some limited outside food, and sunscreen. Small clutches can substitute for a main bag.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago A child is carried on the shoulders of an adult outside by Arthur Ashe Stadium on Arthur Ashe Kids Day at the 2025 US Open Tennis Championship at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on Saturday, August 23, 2025 in New York City. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY NYP20250823129 JOHNxANGELILLO

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

And while there is no on-site storage, off-site options like Radical Storage are available for five to ten dollars per day.

Arrive early, especially for day sessions, and use the South Gate to avoid long lines. Bags will be searched thoroughly. Oversized or prohibited items are not allowed. Inside the stadium, keep bags on your lap or under your seat, refill water at stations, and avoid banned items like glass bottles, professional cameras with large lenses, alcohol, and drones.

For leaving, collect checked or off-site stored bags and consider a compact poncho in case of rain.

US Open 2025 prohibited items: complete list of banned bags, gadgets & food

For the 2025 US Open at Flushing Meadows, each attendee can bring only one bag, and the size is as mentioned above. Larger purses and briefcases are not permitted unless they are clear plastic and within the allowed size. Hard-sided coolers are prohibited.

Even tripods, monopods, laser pointers, selfie sticks, and noise-making devices are banned. Of course, phones and cameras with lenses under three hundred millimeters are allowed. Outside food and drinks are mostly prohibited. Except for medical or infant needs, reusable water bottles are allowed if empty.

Weapons, fireworks, balloons, glitter, offensive clothing, and recreational items like skateboards are also forbidden.

Use bag-free lanes for faster entry, and plan storage in advance to avoid delays and confiscations.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Tips for a hassle-free entry at the US Open 2025: what to pack & what to avoid

Pack light to make your entry smoother. Bring your wallet, phone, sunscreen, a hat, and an empty one-liter reusable water bottle. Small backpacks or fanny packs work best. Transparent bags can speed up security checks, as mentioned. For late August heat, consider breathable clothing, a compact umbrella, or a poncho.

Arrive at least sixty minutes early to avoid long lines. Expect bag checks and metal detectors, and remove belts or watches. There is no re-entry, so pack all essentials in your single bag. Hydration stations inside can refill your water bottle, and Guest Services can help with any issues.