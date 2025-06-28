Rafael Nadal’s Protege Alexandra Eala Leaves in Tears After Heartbreaking Eastbourne Exit

The pain of missing out on your first title can be only as much as Alexandra Eala felt today. Such were the emotions that the 20-year-old sensation felt after her brutal loss against Maya Joint in the final of the Eastbourne Open. The Filipina, who had reached her first WTA final in Eastbourne, nearly missed out on a golden opportunity to take home her maiden win at this stage. Moreover, she found it tough to control her emotions in the aftermath of that tough loss.

After losing the first set, Eala came back strongly to level the match at one set all. Subsequently, the clash went into the match tiebreaker, with the 20-year-old sensation having four championship points to wrap the match. However, she squandered those four opportunities, losing the final set 7-6 (12-10) to suffer a heartbreaking loss. Subsequently, she broke down in tears, and the protege of Rafael Nadal, whom she has idolized in her career, failed to control her emotions.

This is a developing story…