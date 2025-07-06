Roger Federer Leaves American Dream Hanging With Bold Wimbledon Claim

Remember the golden days when a Swiss maestro ruled Wimbledon’s sacred grass? Roger Federer, the eight-time champion, once walked these courts like royalty, captivating millions and creating timeless memories. Even after retirement, his presence at the All England Club still commands awe, his grace echoing through the Royal Box and beyond. But in 2025, things hit differently. Though his racket now rests, Federer’s voice still roars. This year, he’s turned heads with bold Wimbledon predictions, snubbing American stars and backing other contenders for glory. It might sting for US fans, but when Roger speaks, the tennis world listens. His calls carry weight.

Roger Federer is back in town for Wimbledon, but this time, the court he’s gracing isn’t lined with grass; it’s paved with prestige. The Swiss legend is also here to honor his iconic partnership with Rolex, a bond that’s ticked in perfect harmony since 2001.

Perched in pure elegance at the newly launched Rolex flagship inside Watches of Switzerland on London’s iconic Old Bond Street, Roger Federer was holding court in his own way, off the grass, but still under the spotlight. In an engaging sit-down with fellow Rolex testimonial and former tennis pro Vijay Amritraj, the Swiss legend reflected on his storied career, life after retirement, his treasured Rolex collection, and, of course, the players he believes could etch their names into Wimbledon history this year.

When asked for his quick predictions for Wimbledon 2025, Federer didn’t hesitate, starting with the WTA field. “The draw has opened up a lot. I say maybe [Elena] Rybakina or [Aryna] Sabalenka. We’ll see. Once you reach the semis, all of a sudden the better ball strikers become the favourites, not just the better movers,” he explained with that signature insight only a champion can offer. While Rybakina was bested by Clara Tauson in the third round, Sabalenka still remains in the competition at the cost of Emma Raducanu.

Truth be told, this year’s Wimbledon has been nothing short of a nightmare for American women. The collapse began on opening day when both Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula were sent packing after shocking first-round exits.

Soon after, Madison Keys, seen as a promising torchbearer after her Australian Open success, was knocked out in the third round. Former AO champ Sofia Kenin bowed out early, Danielle Collins couldn’t find her rhythm against Iga Swiatek, and Mirra Andreeva overwhelmed rising star Hailey Baptiste in straight sets. Now, only Emma Navarro, boasting a solid grass-court record of 25–10, and Amanda Anisimova, who owns a 66.67% win rate on grass, are left to keep American hopes alive.

Federer didn’t stop there. Turning to the ATP side, the maestro named his top picks without blinking. “On the men’s side, Carlos [Alcaraz], Jannik [Sinner] and Novak [Djokovic]. I feel like it’s the three of them, and they all have an equal chance. Maybe Carlos has a slight edge, just because he’s two-time defending champion. Then perhaps Novak. We’ll see.”

Meanwhile, the American men’s campaign is also hanging in the balance. Jenson Brooksby exited in the second round, as did Frances Tiafoe and Ethan Quinn. Tommy Paul’s straight-sets loss in the opening round stunned fans, and Brandon Nakashima fought valiantly but fell short in a five-set epic against Lorenzo Sonego yesterday. All eyes are now on Taylor Fritz, with a strong 61–31 grass record, and Ben Shelton, who has yet to drop a set this Wimbledon, riding high at 9-0 in sets played.

But let’s face it, Federer knows where the real firepower lies. With Alcaraz gunning for a three-peat, Sinner in prime form, and Novak Djokovic quietly dismantling opponents on the lawn with ruthless precision, the path to glory will be no cakewalk. For the Americans, it’s now about grit, guts, and grabbing their shot.

And as the Maestro shared his thoughts, one question still lingers in the air: Will we ever see him grace the tennis court again, not as a guest, but in some future role? With Roger, the hope never fades.

Roger Federer shocks tennis world with comeback announcement

Speaking to L’Équipe on April 12, 20-time GS champion Roger Federer sent a ripple through the tennis world with a revelation fans have long yearned for. “I’d like to play some tennis again. I’m done with golf at the moment; I’ve been playing a lot!” Federer said with a spark of nostalgia. After first picking up a racket at just 8 years old, stepping away from the game completely was never going to be easy. “No, really, I’d like to get back into training a little, two to three times a week. And I hope to do exhibitions again, fill stadiums around the world. Nothing planned yet, but I miss it,” he added.

It’s a fitting dream for the Swiss maestro, whose global stardom made him more than just a champion; he became an icon. Federer, ever the visionary, still casts a long shadow over the sport he once dominated, especially through his brainchild, the Laver Cup, which honors Australian great Rod Laver. His return to the court, even in exhibitions, would send the tennis world into a frenzy.

Yet, the 43-year-old is clear-eyed about the journey back. “I’ve hardly played since my retirement; my body and mind needed a break. I’ve played a little with my kids, but I’d like to get back into it seriously,” Federer admitted. The reality of a three-year gap from competitive play is not lost on him, but it hasn’t dimmed his passion one bit.

The hope remains strong. Fans across the globe still dream of seeing Federer step onto Centre Court, racket in hand, commanding attention and reverence like only he can. And as the current Wimbledon R16 unfolds, head to EssentiallySports‘ Live Blog for minute-by-minute updates.