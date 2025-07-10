Royal Box at Wimbledon 2025 Uncovered: How Famous Faces Are Invited and Who Has Attended So Far?

Being one of the oldest tennis tournaments, the history and traditions set Wimbledon apart from other events. Be it the players’ all-white dress code or the players greeting the Royal Family, the values of the tournament are still held in high regard. One such legacy is the Royal Box at Wimbledon which is graced by many renowned faces across the world. Inaugurated in 1922, it is a centerpiece of attraction on the Centre Court and is located in the southern stand with a seating capacity of 74. But do you know how the celebrities and famous personalities are invited here?

Inside the experience: VIP treatment beyond Centre Court

Interestingly, the roster of famous guests are invited by the Chairperson of the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), who is Debbie Jevans currently. Not only are star studded attendees are invited based on the suggestions from the AELTC’s Organizing Committee, the Lawn Tennis Association, and other tennis bodies and figures. Additionally, that part of the Centre Court also hosts the members of the Royal Family, commercial partners and other dignitaries. However, the final decision to send out invites rests in the hands of the Chairperson of the AELTC.

Further, guests invited to the Royal Box enjoy a lavish experience at the venue. They bypass queues, enjoy private lunch, and are treated to te and drinks after the day’s matches. All the hospitality is provided in the clubhouse adjacent to the Royal Box, which adds to the overall experience.

via Imago The Championships Wimbledon 2023- Roger Federer- Kate Middelton – 04/07/2023 Great Britain, London, All England Lawn Tennis Club, The Championships Wimbledon 2023 – DAY 1- 04/07/2023 Former player Swiss Roger Federer honoured in the Royal Box for his career during a ceremony with The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, his wife Mirka Federer and his parents Robert and Linette Federer LONDON GREAT BRITAIN PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxBEL Copyright: xMélaniexJeusettex 11041107-007

On the second day of the tournament, Andy Murray’s mother Judy was among the first celebrities to have been spotted in the Royal Box at this year’s Wimbledon.“Well, you arrive usually around 11.30, so you go upstairs, they have a champagne reception, then you go in for lunch and you could be sitting beside absolutely anybody at lunch,” she said. “There’s no seating plan, it’s just as you go into the room. It’s in the clubhouse of the All England Club, and the first year that I went I took my mum, of course, and we sat with Jack Nicklaus. I sat with a few years ago a lady who was the first female Spitfire pilot. I mean it’s just you could be with absolutely anybody and the stories are fascinating.”

Despite this vintage experience, male members in the Royal Box have to follow a bizarre rule that isn’t quite compatible with the weather. If the sun comes out, it can get very hot, but the men have to continue wearing their jackets and the ties and they aren’t allowed to take it off until the royalty in the box takes their jackets off. Nonetheless, it is a surreal experience overall and many renowned names have graced the Royal Box at this year’s edition.

Who was in the Royal Box at this year’s Wimbledon?

Apart from Judy Murray, the likes of Rebel Wilson and British actress Cate Blanchett were also seen at the event. Subsequently, more celebrities graced the tournament on Day 3, with Olivia Rodrigo headlining the day fresh off the back of closing out Glastonbury 2025 with a memorable Pyramid Stage set. Fellow Americans Dave Grohl and John Cena also witnessed the action live from the Royal Box.

From the sporting world, England men’s football team manager, Thomas Tuchel and one of his predecessors, Roy Hodgson, were also in the box. On the following day, there were some personalities from the political and social circles. Politician William Hague was spotted taking in the action, environmental campaigner Feargal Sharkey and his wife Elizabeth sat alongside TV star Bear Grylls in the box. They enjoyed the match between Novak Djokovic and Dan Evans, which the former won in straight sets.

via Reuters Tennis – Wimbledon – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain – July 10, 2024 Formula One driver George Russell is seen in the royal box on centre court before the start of play REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Other renowned names from the entertainment industry who attended Wimbledon from the Royal Box included the likes of Anthony Joshua and Ben Whishaw. One of the biggest attractions of this year’s Wimbledon Royal Box was Roger Federer, who attended Day 8 of the tournament. He was there with his wife Mirka to watch Novak Djokovic play. Additionally, Royal in-laws Michael and Carole Middleton were also present, while King Frederik X of Denmark enjoyed the occasion. Yesterday, Her Majesty The Queen was in attendance as she enjoyed the encounter between Novak Djokovic and Flavio Cobolli.

While Wimbledon is surely one of the biggest tournaments of the tennis calendar, it is made even more special by the celebrities and royalty present in the Royal Box. While they have a gala time there, their presence is a treat to watch for the fans.