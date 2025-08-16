Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic’s Rare Feat Repeated as Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek Progress in Cincinnati

The Wimbledon Championships and the Cincinnati Open have something in common. Ask the likes of Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams, Jannik Sinner, and Iga Swiatek, who would love to answer it with their amazing performances there. Back in 2015, Williams and Djokovic went on to win their respective Wimbledon titles in contrasting fashion. While the American legend had an easy win over Garbine Muguruza in straight sets, Djokovic had to dig deep to defeat the Swiss maestro, Roger Federer, in a four-set thriller. But do you know that Sinner and Swiatek are following Djokovic and Williams in a unique feat?

Williams and Djokovic also played well during that season at the Cincinnati Open. Federer beat the Serb in the final, but Williams defeated Simona Halep to become the champion of the Cincinnati Open in 2015. Sinner and Swiatek became this year’s winners of the Wimbledon title and reached the semifinals of the current Cincinnati Open.

This is the first time ever since 2015 that the players who take the Wimbledon title are also in the semifinals at Cincinnati. If history has to be repeated, Swiatek may just end up winning the Cincinnati title. In the process, Swiatek could also become the new World No. 2, surpassing Coco Gauff and nabbing the second seeding at the US Open.

Even though Sinner and Swiatek have not dropped a set in Cincinnati this year, it will be anything but easy in the coming rounds. Sinner’s next match is against the tournament’s giant killer, Terence Atmane, who has already knocked out Holger Rune and Taylor Fritz earlier in the tournament. On the other hand, Swiatek faces the former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the semifinals.

Further, even though the likes of Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have dominated Grand Slam tournaments of late, Novak Djokovic is determined to win his 25th Grand Slam title. Fellow Serbian tennis star Dusan Lajovic remained hopeful about Djokovic’s chances at the US Open.

Can Novak Djokovic win the US Open?

Interestingly, Novak Djokovic has only one goal left in his tennis career to achieve. Well, no prizes for guessing, it is winning a record 25th major title. However, he hasn’t played a match in over a month going into the US Open. Nevertheless, Lajovic is of the opinion that his compatriot is in decent form going to the US Open, and he perceives that Djokovic has a good shot to capture his 25th major title.

During an interview, Lajovic said, “For 97 percent of other tennis players [lack of matches], I would say – yes, but for Novak – no. He did it earlier in his career, maybe not now, but before Australia he did not play in a tournament for a long time, which is a break of a month and a half, maybe even longer than now.”

In the end, it would be a battle of physicality as the likes of Sinner and Alcaraz would come into the US Open after having played in Cincinnati. Do you think Novak Djokovic can win his 25th Grand Slam title at the upcoming US Open? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.