Serena Williams’ Ex-Coach Gushes Hard as Defending US Open Champion Leaves Fritz, Collins, and Others Speechless

When Italian mixed doubles specialist Andrea Vavassori said that “Tactics in doubles are very important,” he wasn’t kidding. Wednesday’s much-awaited US Open mixed doubles final proved his point. After all, you call someone a specialist for a reason, right? Alongside his longtime mixed doubles partner and compatriot Sara Errani, Vavassori delivered a sensational performance at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, with 20,000 fans in attendance. Despite the challenge of Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud – one of the finest names in singles – he led himself and Errani to a historic milestone. With this, he received a massive shoutout from a former WTA legend.

The clock almost struck the midnight mark when Vavassori and Errani succeeded in defending their US Open crown. Although they had to face several hiccups, the pair didn’t lose their cool. After snatching the first set 6-3, their grip loosened in the next one. Swiatek and Ruud pulled off a phenomenal comeback with a 7-5 victory in the second set to bring an equalizer. Then came the 10-point deciding tiebreak. And guess what? Vavassori didn’t disappoint with his dominant strokes, aided by Errani, before winning the championship 10-6.

Vavassori’s net game in the summit clash was phenomenal and Rennae Stubbs – who coached 23-time slam queen Serena Williams during her career’s last campaign at the 2022 US Open – was left highly impressed. Stubbs lauded the Italian ATP pro saying, “Vavassori is the ultimate net pest and the singles players are falling for it. How hard can i hit it instead of how smart can i be. A lob, a high looping return over him, anything BUT crushing and missing returns on a 80 mile an hour serve …. Not one time have they tried a lob!”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Vavassori and Errani’s entire US Open run is something to marvel at. They proved their doubles magic in every battle. Whether it was the first match against famed singles players like Taylor Fritz and Elena Rybakina, or showing a dominant performance against Rublev-Muchova before taking down the American duo of Danielle Collins and Christian Harrison.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

When it was all said and done, the Italian ATP icon couldn’t resist sharing his feelings on defending the title with Errani.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Andrea Vavassori’s honest reaction after winning revamped US Open mixed doubles title

Remember how Andrea Vavassori initially lashed out at the US Open officials for bringing an unexpected change to the traditional format? The organizers opted to reduce teams from 32 to 16. Further, the revised format emphasised more on bringing singles players in pairs, than existing mixed doubles specialists. Errani and Vavassori fall under the latter category.

While the prize money was increased from 2024 edition’s $200,000 to a whopping $1 million, the focus remained on singles stars. After Vavassori and Errani stormed into the semis, they had a point to prove to everyone. “We also play for all the doubles players who cannot compete at the mixed doubles tournament here. We try to do our best.” And guess what? They delivered their best indeed.

During the presentation ceremony, Vavassori reiterated the importance of mixed doubles format. “We showed today that doubles is a great product. I think in the future we need more marketing and visibility. I think this product is something that can also work in the future.” Moreover, he thanked for fans’ support. “It was amazing to play on this court with so many people. I have to say thanks from the bottom of my heart for the atmosphere.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Moreover, after their epic win, the US Open account on X dropped a brief clip. In the video, the champions shared a special message. Vavassori began saying, “Hello guys. Winning here is amazing. Second time, the atmosphere was crazy. Thank you for the support.” Flaunting the trophy, Errani added, “We have this one. Thank you to everybody. Ciao, ciao.” In fact, the Italians showed their elation at winning another Grand Slam title – and proving a point to the organizers – by Vavassori hoisting Errani into the air.

Indeed, after the ‘reimagination’ of the Mixed Doubles format, the spectators were rewarded with an exciting finale. Don’t you agree?