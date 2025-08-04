Serena Williams’ Ex-coach’s Issues Cheeky Reply as Struggling ATP Star Makes a Bold Claim

With the US Open not very far away, the players are giving it all during the warmup tournament going on in Canada. The ATP 1000 event in Toronto is reaching its business end, and in-form star Alex de Minaur is still alive in the tournament. The Australian star recently won the ATP 500 title at the Citi Open and is looking solid in Toronto as well. Even as his clip from the tournament went viral, struggling star Alejandro Davidovich Fokina caught unwanted attention, which earned a reaction from Serena Williams’ ex-coach, Rennae Stubbs.

de Minaur was up against Frances Tiafoe in the round-of-16 match yesterday. It was a topsy-turvy encounter, with de Minaur eventually pulling it off in three sets. One particular moment from the third set stunned the tennis world, as the Australian star showed off his athletic abilities. On multiple occasions in that rally, de Minaur kept the ball in play when it looked almost impossible to fetch. Eventually, he won that point and the crowd erupted in loud cheers for de Minaur.

The clip went viral on social media, with one fan writing, “ALEX DE MINAUR IS THE FASTEST TENNIS PLAYER ALIVE.” The fan also suggested, “Let’s settle this actually – 100m race between Demon and Carlos, hold it during US Open fan week.” Amid this, Spanish star Alejandro Davidovich Fokina interrupted and said that he was in for the race. Stubbs found Fokina’s reaction hilarious, and she commented with a laughing emoji.

Meanwhile, Davidovich Fokina is going through a rough patch ahead of the US Open. He had a heartbreaking loss against de Minaur in the final of the Citi Open last month. The Spaniard was left emotional as he missed out on a golden chance to win the biggest title of his career. Moreover, he even pulled out of his match against Andrey Rublev midway in the round of 16 clash in Toronto.

In what appears to be a huge injury scare ahead of the US Open, Davidovich Fokina isn’t very happy about the scheduling at the Canadian Open. He slammed the authorities for the poor scheduling at the tournament.

What did Alejandro Davidovich Fokina say about the scheduling?

Over the past few weeks, the scheduling of the ATP tournaments has often come into question. Stars like Taylor Fritz and Carlos Alcaraz have questioned the tennis body over the hectic schedule, which has taken a toll on the players’ physical and mental health. Even Davidovich Fokina slammed the scheduling at the Canadian Open, as he felt that the early start wasn’t acceptable.

He said, “Today I want to share my disappointment and frustration with the ATP. Tomorrow, every match starts at 12:30, except ours, which has been scheduled at 11:00. We’re staying one hour away from the club, which means we have to wake up extremely early to arrive in good condition. We’ve asked for a change, but the answer was that everything has already been sold, tickets, TV rights, etc. Once again, it’s clear that players are not taken into consideration.”

This is another instance where the players’ well-being wasn’t considered, and the tennis body looked only at the monetary aspect while deciding the schedule. Do you think that Davidovich Fokina was right in his complaint? Let us know your views in the comments below.