Serena Williams’ Husband Marvels at Carlos Alcaraz’s $222,000 Shocker Amid Wimbledon Spotlight

Serena Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian, is a man of many hobbies. Other than his hobby of owning and investing in sports teams, especially women’s teams, and enjoying his leisure time by making pancakes for his daughters, Ohanian is also a sports memorabilia enthusiast, focusing on collecting Williams’ trading cards and other collectibles. He has now amassed more than 4500 cards of his wife to preserve the legacy of the 23-time Grand Slam champion for their future grandkids and great-grandkids to cheer. “I don’t want our grandkids to ever have to go to museums to see someone else’s possession. They should be the ones renting it out. So that’s why we got the greatest collection of all time for you [Serena Williams].” But is he only excited about seeing cards featuring his legendary wife?

Well, just days before the 2025 Wimbledon, Ohanian shared a glimpse of tennis cards featuring the defending champion at SW19, Carlos Alcaraz. He captioned that post with, “Glad to see tennis cards finally getting some respect in the hobby!” It featured a card highlighting a glimpse of Alcaraz from 2022. In another picture, he showcased a racket knob with the signature of the 2024 Indian Wells champion (Alcaraz) with a price tag $222,000. Later on, he also dropped a comment on that post saying, “And make sure y’all keep those cards coming @onmantel.”