Shockwaves Hit US Tennis as Top Executive Resigns Amid Deepening Leadership Crisis and Uncertainty

Tennis, a sport steeped in tradition, never stops evolving. Its gameplay, athletes, and the leadership at its federations are always on the move. Since the International Tennis Federation (ITF) was founded in 1913, a series of presidents have shaped tennis’s global path. Early leaders like Pierre Gillou and Charles Barde set the stage.

Later, figures such as Francesco Ricci Bitti and, currently, David Haggerty, continued to steer the sport. Their influence has been felt in major competitions like the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup, and in tennis’ place at the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Now, a new shake-up is causing a stir—just ahead of the US Open. On May 31, the United States Tennis Association announced that CEO Lew Sherr will step down at the end of June. He’s heading to the New York Mets as president of business operations. Tennis journalist Christopher Clarey couldn’t resist sharing his reaction on X.

He posted, with a screenshot of the news: “Surprising that United States #Tennis Association chief executive Lew Sherr is stepping down ahead of this year’s US Open after 3 years in the post. Important moment in the sport with lawsuits and pressure from inside and outside.” Clarey hints at deeper issues and challenges that may have shadowed Sherr’s tenure, despite his successes.

Sherr has led the USTA as CEO and executive director since 2022. He’s been with the organization since 2010, including a stint as chief revenue officer. He’ll wrap up his USTA chapter at the end of June. The association announced his departure on Friday. Sherr will join the Mets in July.

“For right now, my focus is the smoothest possible transition,” Sherr told The Associated Press at the French Open. “But I’m hugely excited about what’s happening over there. (Mets owners) Steve and Alex Cohen have made a commitment to that team that is unrivaled in sports. You see it on the field, off the field. The energy around the team. The energy around what they’re trying to do for the community with their foundation. The plans for the casino and the hotel and entertainment district.”

During Sherr’s run as CEO, tennis in the U.S. soared. More people picked up racquets nationwide. The U.S. Open saw bigger crowds, more sponsorships, and higher ticket and broadcast revenues. But why leave just before the US Open? Sherr called it “bittersweet,” but there’s a silver lining.

Just last week, he took center stage in New York. He announced a bold $800 million makeover for Arthur Ashe Stadium and a new player performance center on the tournament grounds. He also gave the U.S. Open mixed doubles a fresh twist, shrinking it to a two-day, 16-team event before the singles matches—hoping to draw in top singles talent.

“It’s bittersweet, in that I really have loved being part of this organization for 15 years and the opportunities I’ve had to do just really interesting things — and not just on the commercial side, but in terms of helping us think about growing the sport,” Sherr said. “I’m leaving sleeping well at night, knowing (the USTA) is going to be well looked-after.”

It’s sad to see him go like this. Only time will tell how it all plays out. And this news comes right after ATP CEO Massimo Calvelli announced he’ll also step down at the end of June 2025.

Men’s Tennis CEO announces his departure ahead of Roland Garros

On April 4, the ATP Tour dropped a bombshell—Massimo Calvelli, who’s been steering the ship as ATP CEO since January 2020, will step down at the end of June 2025. The hunt for his replacement is on, but in the meantime, ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi will juggle both roles as Chairman and interim CEO. Big shoes to fill, and the tennis world is buzzing!

Calvelli’s time at the helm was nothing short of eventful. He guided the ATP through the chaos of the global pandemic and helped launch OneVision, the ATP’s ambitious long-term strategy. Working hand-in-hand with Gaudenzi, he pushed through sweeping changes, including a historic boost in player compensation—over $100 million more in 2025 compared to 2019! Commercial growth soared, and the numbers prove it.

But he didn’t stop there. He championed collaboration, especially with the ongoing Tennis Ventures project—a bold move to merge ATP and WTA commercial assets for even bigger growth. Under his watch, the ATP rolled out its first sustainability strategy and ATP Serves, a platform devoted to social impact. Gaudenzi had high praise, saying, “Massimo has been a fantastic leader for the ATP. His strategic focus and tireless work ethic were instrumental in navigating a complex period for our sport – one in which we’ve achieved unprecedented growth. I am deeply grateful for his leadership and contributions, and I wish him every success in the next chapter.”

He himself reflected, “It’s been a privilege to serve as CEO of the ATP over the past five years. I’m proud of the progress we’ve made together and deeply thankful to the team I’ve worked alongside. With new opportunities ahead, I will leave with a sense of pride, and I wish everyone at the ATP continued success in the journey to come.”

With another big name stepping down, the future of tennis might feel wide open. But with their reassurance, the sport looks set to keep thriving.