Steffi Graf Sparks Andre Agassi’s 7-Word Cheeky Swipe About Their Wimbledon History

Remember last year when Novak Djokovic completed his Career Golden Slam and Andre Agassi jumped into the conversation, praising both Novak and his legendary wife, Steffi Graf? Agassi shared an ESPN post on his Instagram story, highlighting Graf at the podium with a red heart, just another nod to the 22-time Slam queen who rewrote tennis history. Now, as Wimbledon grips the world with its green grass and rollercoaster of emotions, Agassi returns with a sly grin, taking a cheeky jab at his own Wimbledon resume while his wife’s legacy continues to shine bright, reminding fans who truly ruled Centre Court in their prime between them.

Recently, Andre Agassi shared a lighthearted Instagram post that instantly struck a nostalgic chord with tennis fans. The caption? “Swipe to see how good I wasn’t 😂.” The post featured two images, first, a proud Agassi hoisting the Wimbledon trophy with “1992” written below. But the punchline followed in the 2nd slide: a photo of Steffi Graf, his wife and tennis icon, with a dazzling lineup of years: 1988, 1989, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1995, 1996 – marking her triumphs at SW19. A cheeky jab at himself, and a glowing nod to one of the Queens of Grass.

To rewind the clock, Agassi’s lone Wimbledon title came in 1992, a storybook campaign under the London skies. Then just 22 and playing his 3rd Wimbledon, the 12th seed stormed through the early rounds, dropping only two sets before battling 3-time champion Boris Becker in a 5-set thriller. The journey didn’t stop there, Agassi toppled another legend, John McEnroe, in the semis before outlasting Goran Ivanisevic in a dramatic final. That moment remains one of his career-defining highlights.

But when it comes to Wimbledon royalty, Steffi Graf’s reign is unmatched. With a staggering 74–7 record on the grass, the German icon dazzled Centre Court across 14 appearances between 1984 and 1999. She lifted the trophy 7 times and reached two more finals, cementing her legacy as one of the greatest champions in SW19 history.

Among her iconic triumphs, 1988 stands out. Graf dethroned another icon, Martina Navratilova, ending the 6-time champion’s reign with a commanding 5–7, 6–2, 6–1 win: an era-defining victory that also secured her place in history. That year, she not only conquered Wimbledon but achieved the unthinkable: the Calendar Golden Slam, winning all four majors and Olympic Gold in one season.

Year Opponent in the final Result 1988 Martina Navratilova 5-7, 6-2, 6-1 1989 Martina Navratilova 6–2, 6–7, 6–1 1991 Gabriela Sabatini 6–4, 3–6, 8–6 1992 Monica Seles 6–2, 6–1 1993 Jana Novotná 7–6, 1–6, 6–4 1995 Arantxa Sánchez Vicario 4–6, 6–1, 7–5 1996 Arantxa Sánchez Vicario 6–3, 7–5

And just when you think Agassi’s awe is only about Graf dominating Centre Court 6 times more than he did, that lone 1992 Wimbledon title he won holds a special place in his heart, because, fittingly, Graf was part of that moment too!

Andre Agassi recalls the Wimbledon 1992 dance wish with Steffi Graf

Among Wimbledon’s most cherished traditions, the annual winners’ ball holds a special place, where champions waltz under the chandeliers, basking in the glow of their triumph. In 1992, 2 of tennis’s most iconic legends, Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi, both lifted the Wimbledon crown. Though they wouldn’t tie the knot until October 22, 2001, in Las Vegas, Agassi’s hometown, the stage seemed perfectly set for an early spark to ignite.

In his gripping memoir ‘Open’, Agassi confessed that the German superstar had already captivated him. After a bruising final against Goran Ivanisevic, the newly crowned men’s champion looked forward to what he thought was an inevitable post-match highlight, the traditional champions’ dance. Dressed in a tuxedo bought solely for the moment, the American entered the ball with his then-wife Wendi, heart set on sharing a spin on the floor with Graf.

Agassi wrote, “Wendi and I stand with our backs to each other, like scuba divers in a school of sharks. I struggle to decipher some of the thicker British accents. I try to make clear to one older woman who looks like Benny Hill that I’m quite excited about the traditional dance with the women’s champion.”

To his dismay, he was told, “Sadly, the woman says, that dance isn’t happening this year.” The dance, he learned, had lost its charm among players and was quietly shelved. Stunned and disappointed, Agassi stood still. “Wendi looks at my face,” he recalled. “And laughs.”

Though the dance never happened that night, the story didn’t end there. Fate had its rhythm planned after all. Nearly a decade later, the two legends found their way to each other off-court and have been inseparable ever since, their love story continuing with every shared memory.

And while Wimbledon's grass grows thick with stories each year, want to catch the Day 3 thrills in real-time? Click here for the latest updates.