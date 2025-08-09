Taylor Fritz Questions $260M Cincinnati Open Overhaul After Frustrating Player Experience

When German WTA star Eva Lys initially posted her casual reaction to the messed-up parking skills of fellow players at the Cincinnati Open, she hardly knew the storm that would ensue. Social media has gone into a frenzy. While it’s not anything serious, one ATP star seems to have taken things personally. We really don’t know why, but Taylor Fritz believes the issue stems from a much bigger problem at the event. So much so that he expressed his inevitable frustration (indirectly) toward the event itself.

Let’s understand the chronology of events. Eva Lys shared a brief clip on her Instagram from the hotel parking area of the Cincinnati Open. Along with other WTA and ATP players, she’s also at the venue to compete in the singles category. But her video highlights a different issue altogether. Her IG story’s description reads, “@cincytennis is exposing the bad drivers lol”. Lys began, “I know some people have been posting parking skills of tennis players. And I am gonna just keep going because what the hell is this guys?” Shedding light on certain players not being good at parking vehicles, she then urged, “Car #35, get your s— together,” while capturing a black car closely parked near another, without adequate distance.

Lys’ clip eventually went viral and was shared on X by @TheTennisLetter. Next thing we know, Fritz responds in defense. Although no one pointed a finger at him directly, the American thought he needed to provide clarity. According to him, the problem of cars not parked properly in the hotel area is due to space constraints. But wait, Cincinnati Open’s organizers made a $260 million overhaul to this year’s edition, right?

Yet, Fritz highlighted that “we all have MASSIVE Escalades and the hotel parking spots are insanely small,” Sharing his own struggles, he added, “I spend 10 min last night trying to get into a spot.” There you have it. Fritz has seemingly underlined the real problem. Maybe it’s not the players’ parking skills – but the lack of space in the parking area itself.

This is quite interesting given the massive infrastructural changes that had been unveiled for the Cincinnati Open this time. Remember what Bob Maron (CEO of Beemok Sports & Entertainment, which owns the tournament) said last year on the million-dollar development plan?

The Cincinnati Open’s $260 million plan might not have been enough

“We are ushering in a new era at the Cincinnati Open, and the complete transformation of our campus will create an unparalleled experience for our fans and players,” said Maron back in 2024. Speaking of what’s really changed this year, the Lindner Family Tennis Center’s campus size has now been doubled to 40 acres.

After last season’s edition wrapped up, the organizers started working on the development plan. The overall project took 328 days for completion. “As soon as finals ended, the following morning, we had crews on site to remove not only what the tournament setup was, but all of our furniture, all of our equipment. We had five days to take it off the site, and there were contractors who took over to start construction,” said the chief operating officer, Jansen Dell.

This year, there’s also a “state-of-the-art 56,000-square foot building called The Clubhouse, a de facto giant players’ retreat.” Players can notice it upon entering the LFT Center. Plus, there’s been a lot of renovations done to The Performance Center, especially its bottom three floors.

Yet, the overall transformation feels like it’s not sufficient, especially when it comes to the parking space, according to Taylor Fritz‘s revelation. For now, it appears he will have to conform to the persisting parking troubles to get his car placed systematically. Do you think the organizers should take note of this situation and come up with a solution to ensure a better experience? Let us know in the comments below.