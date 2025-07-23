Taylor Fritz Reveals Why He Moved Early to Lock In Elena Rybakina for US Open

Remember the buzz when nine of the top ten in the PIF ATP Rankings stormed into the US Open mixed doubles draw? The blockbuster event returns on August 19–20 during qualifying week, with 16 elite pairs, eight based on combined singles rankings and eight wild cards. But amid the star-studded field, one name made the biggest noise: Taylor Fritz. The Wimbledon semifinalist turned heads by picking Elena Rybakina as his partner, sidestepping the pool of top-tier American WTA stars. Curious why? Well, Taylor Fritz makes feelings clear over playing mixed doubles with Elena Rybakina, and it’s a choice that speaks louder than rankings.

In a freshly dropped video on X from the US Open’s official channel, Taylor Fritz didn’t hold back when asked why he jumped at the chance to play mixed doubles this year. “I always enjoy playing mixed doubles,” he declared. “I feel like I’ve been pretty, like, vocal about that I really like playing mixed doubles—like events where you get to play, you know, Olympics, United Cup, stuff like that. I’ve always been excited to play.” For Fritz, the thrill runs deeper than just a tournament; it’s about energy, chemistry, and seizing the right moments!

With the US Open now sliding mixed doubles to the front end of the week, Fritz knew this was the perfect storm. “Where’s lining up in the year, I feel like it’s a great opportunity to finally get to play mixed doubles and then, you know, playing with Elena, I think it’s pretty self-explanatory. We won the Tie Break Tens,” he pointed out, before dropping the ace: “I thought she played great. So I wanted to lock up a really good partner early.” No hesitation. No second thoughts. He wanted firepower, and Rybakina brought it.

Rybakina, calm yet confident, echoed the excitement. “He has such a good game that, I think it will be nice to, to play at the US Open,” she said. “And especially now, it’s a little bit changed. And especially now it’s a little bit changed. It’s before singles starts. So I feel like it’s good, also preparation for the singles.” A champion’s mindset, mixing momentum, sharpening the blades, and stepping into New York ready for war.

AD

(The story is emerging…)