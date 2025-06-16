Taylor Townsend Shares Touching Tribute as Ben Shelton Creates a Historic Milestone

Back in 2023, Ben Shelton and Taylor Townsend made a splash at the US Open when they reached the semifinals of the mixed doubles event. It was a fun, unexpected run that had fans cheering for the duo. Let’s not forget, they’re both lefties. That alone added a rare spin to their game, literally and figuratively. That same year, Shelton also reached the singles quarterfinals at the US Open. He had made his debut as a pro just a year before that and he was already climbing fast. Fast forward to 2025, and the 22-year-old’s hitting new highs. And now, it’s Townsend’s turn to hype him up.

Taylor Townsend has had her own major moments lately. She won her first Grand Slam doubles title at Wimbledon in 2024 and then followed it up with another win at the 2025 Australian Open. Both titles came with her partner Kateřina Siniaková. After that first trophy lift, Ben Shelton was quick to post his pride on Instagram. Now, it’s her turn to beam with pride.

Shelton just broke into the Top 10 of the ATP rankings for the first time. He jumped from No. 12 to No. 10 after making his first grass-court semifinal in Stuttgart. It’s a historic moment for American men’s tennis. He’s the first U.S. male player born in the 2000s to break into the elite.Hearing this news, Townsend gave him a shoutout on Instagram. “Proud of you my bro,” she wrote on her story. It was short, sweet, and full of support.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Reuters Tennis – U.S. Open – Flushing Meadows, New York, United States – August 26, 2024 Ben Shelton of the U.S. celebrates after winning his first round match against Austria’s Dominic Thiem REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

AD

When Shelton was told about it during an on-court interview in Stuttgart, he seemed stunned. “I’m gonna go look and worry about the end of this tournament first,” he said. “I’ve got to see it first. So if that is true, that’s really cool, a big milestone in tennis.”

It’s not just about Shelton. American tennis is having a moment. With Taylor Fritz at No. 4 and Tommy Paul at No. 8, there are now three U.S. men in the Top 10. The last time that happened? April 17, 2006. Andy Roddick was No. 4, James Blake was No. 7, and Andre Agassi held the No. 10 spot.

This makes Shelton’s achievement even more special. He’s joined a group that’s pushing American men’s tennis back into the spotlight. And of course, he did it in his own style.

You remember that phone call celebration, right? After big wins, Shelton would pretend to dial a phone and then hang it up. It went viral last year, especially when Novak Djokovic mocked it after their US Open match. Townsend, for one, absolutely loved it.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

When Taylor Townsend imitated Ben Shelton’s viral phone call celebration

In March last year during the Miami Open, Taylor Townsend talked about it. “You know, me and Ben had some really awesome ones when we were playing with each other. I mean, his little phone thing is super swaggy. I love that,” she said.

And then she did it too. During the Canadian Open 2024, the 29-year-old defeated Marina Stakusic in the round of 16. To celebrate the win, she pulled out her own version of the phone call celebration. It was a fun nod to Ben Shelton and showed just how close they are. Their off-court bond is just as strong. Last year, the two caught up at BKJ. Shelton was seen sharing a wholesome moment with Townsend’s son, Adyn. He fist-bumped the little guy and even showed him his sunglasses while he sat on his mom’s lap.

As for what’s next, Townsend is getting ready to defend her doubles title at Wimbledon. She’s back on the big stage and looking to hold on to her crown. Meanwhile, Shelton is in Queens for the HSBC Championship. He’ll open his campaign against Arthur Rinderknech on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

One is climbing the singles rankings, and the other is collecting Grand Slam trophies in doubles. They may have hung up the phone on their partnership, but they haven’t stopped cheering for each other. Will they ever team up again for one more dialed-in run?