$10.5 Billion Linkup Sees Carlos Alcaraz Enter Emma Raducanu’s League Amid Bizarre Relationship Rumors

As if the flying rumors weren’t enough, the latest move by 2025 French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz may fire up the online chatter even further over an alleged linkup with British star Emma Raducanu. While Wimbledon is the next slam to happen, their pairing in the US Open Mixed Doubles event has caught everyone’s attention lately. Result? These two ATP and WTA players have become the subject of speculation about their dynamic beyond just their tennis friendship. And guess what? It’s only going to get interesting with the Spanish Magician and five-time major winner signing up for an endorsement deal with a billion-dollar brand.

Recently, it was announced that Alcaraz has partnered with Evian Water. But why is this crucial in the context of Raducanu? Well, the $10.5 billion premium mineral water brand (according to Worldostats), owned by French corporation Danone, has secured a contract with Raducanu too. Are you observing the patterns here? Well, it all might be just pure coincidence. But it seems like every activity these two are involved in has been connecting them even more these days, one way or the other.

Speaking of Alcaraz’s deal itself, the official Instagram account of Evian Water announced it on Thursday. The brand shared a post, dated June 26, that read, “Welcome Carlos! We are proud to welcome Tennis multi grand slam champion, Carlos Alcaraz, to the Evian family.” Apart from Raducanu, however, Evian’s also got other ATP pros like Stan Wawrinka, Arthur Fils, and Frances Tiafoe as global brand ambassadors. Now, with the addition of an extremely popular face that is Alcaraz, the roster has only strengthened.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

It will be intriguing to see if Alcaraz and Raducanu will end up having a joint ad campaign for Evian. Chances look strong now that they are part of the same family. But do you know what else the chances are looking up for right now?

Ever since the US Open confirmed the mixed doubles for the August 19 and 20 events, all eyes fixated on just one team. The mixed doubles pairing of the Spaniard and the Brit. In the last few days, rumors have been rife over their mysterious connection.

Remember when Raducanu was spotted at the Queen’s Club last week during Alcaraz’s semifinal match? It happened right after the news of them coming together for the US Open. Her presence didn’t seem like a casual arrival, observing Alcaraz’s moves on the court as he made his way to victory against compatriot Roberto Bautista Agut. Eventually he won the competition, too, defeating Jiri Lehecka in the final. More than the triumph, however, the topic of discussion was Raducanu’s presence.

Rumor mills churn out more on Carlos Alcaraz and Raducanu’s relationship

It seems like whispers have turned into full-fledged speculation. Few days back, the media outlet The Sun published a report, claiming there could be more than what meets the eye when it comes to Carlos Alcaraz’s connection with Emma Raducanu. A source close to the website cited, “Emma and Carlos’ friendship was the talk of Queens – people think there is something going on between them because they have such a spark. He was apparently seen at her hotel last week and on Thursday and Saturday, when Emma went to support him, Emma’s car arrived just minutes after Carlos got to Queens with his team. Inside, they were seen laughing and joking with one another. They seem very happy and relaxed with each other.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

One reason to believe so is the fact that both Alcaraz and Raducanu are currently single. In the past, when the two-time Wimbledon champion was asked on his relationship, he revealed, “I am single. I am looking for someone. It can be difficult as a tennis player to meet the right person because you are travelling all the time.” reported The Times in June 2024. And what about the Brit? Well, she hasn’t shared any details on her personal life. Previously, she did admit that her parents didn’t allow her to date anyone when she was making significant strides in her career. “My parents were very much against (boyfriends) as it interfered with training.” reported TennisTonic in May 2024.

Even more interesting is that Raducanu is aware of the rumors about her and Alcaraz. So what does she think? During a recent interview, BBC’s Russell Fuller asked her, “How aware are you of the social media story about your relationship? There are those parody accounts that suggest that you and Carlos are destined for each other.” To this, the 2021 US Open champion replied, “I’m glad the internet’s having fun and we’re providing some entertainment for everyone.” reported SportBible on June 25.

She only had kind words for her US Open mixed doubles partner. “He’s so nice, very happy, amazing values and just a really positive light to be around.” Emma Raducanu added, “When you become a bit more known or more successful, you find yourself reverting (to) people you knew from a young age because you’re like, that’s a real genuine connection.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

When Carlos Alcaraz was asked on his pairing, he said, “I was thinking that I couldn’t play better if it wasn’t with Emma.” reported SportBible on June 25.“I just asked Emma if she wants to play doubles with me. Yeah, I made that special request. She took a while to respond. Not that much! But obviously she had to ask, and she had to think a little bit. But it wasn’t a minute!”

We don’t know whether there’s an off-court chemistry going on here. But one thing is certain. Fans will surely enjoy them taking on the court together at the US Open in August. What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.