Tennis Recap: ATP Star’s 8-Year Ban, Swiatek’s Win Comes at Major Cost, and More

The 2025 Wimbledon was not just about tennis; instead, it was an event that was filled with a mix of emotions. During the initial phases of this tournament, we witnessed some massive upsets with the exits of tennis stars like Coco Gauff, Alexander Zverev, and several others. Then, as we went on, we witnessed the rise of young guns like Amanda Anisimova. She broke down in tears after losing her first major final. But on the other side, the event delivered an unforgettable mix of milestones for both Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek.

Sinner became the first Italian in tennis history to claim men’s or women’s singles titles on multiple surfaces at Grand Slam events. Iga Swiatek became the first Polish player to win Wimbledon in the Open Era. A lot of things have happened in the last few hours, after their incredible wins. Let’s take a glimpse at each of those big stories one by one.

Iga Swiatek’s dominating triumph draws a call for a major change in women’s tennis

It took Iga Swiatek just 57 minutes to seal the deal against America’s Amanda Anisimova by 6-0,6-0 in the 2025 Wimbledon final. This was only the second time in the Open Era that we’ve seen such a one-sided Grand Slam final (after Steffi Graf’s similar brilliance at the 1988 French Open). Reacting to the outcome of this match, Anisimova said, “It was a bit tough to digest, obviously. Especially during and right after. It’s not how I would have wanted my first Grand Slam final to go. I think I was a bit in shock after as well.”

via Imago Day Eleven: The Championships – Wimbledon 2025 LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 10: Iga Swiatek of Poland celebrates after winning match point against Belinda Bencic of Switzerland during the Ladies Singles semi-final match on day eleven of The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2025 in London, England. Photo by Visionhaus via London All England Lawn Tennis and Croq England United Kingdom Copyright: xVisionhausx 776305101

Although this match depicted Iga Swiatek’s sheer brilliance and it also marked her return to her renowned dominating form, this match raised a few question marks in the tennis world. For example, ex-pro, Laurent Rochette, claimed, “We must at least guarantee a playing time of one hour and thirty minutes, that’s the minimum. I’m not going back on Swiatek’s performance; there’s nothing to say, but it’s detrimental to women’s tennis. For me, in Grand Slam tournaments, from the semi-finals onwards, we should move to a five-set format. This would add a physical dimension. This is entirely possible from a logistical and sporting point of view. It would also avoid a situation like the one this Saturday.” But was Rochette the only one to raise this issue?

Well, even Laura Robson spoke about the need for the best-of-five in the women’s final. She said that she believes that despite Anisimova’s nervy start in the final, she could have gotten the chance to fight back in this match if this had been a battle of five sets.

Jannik Sinner is celebrating his victory in his own style

What a match it was! After his failure to win the title at the French Open, Jannik Sinner made sure he reached the finish line first in a nail-biting encounter against the defending champion, Carlos Alcaraz. He defeated the Spaniard by 4-6,6-4,6-4,6-4. It was his fourth major title and second of the 2025 season. Following this incredible triumph, he appeared at the annual Wimbledon champions dinner. During that event, he was asked if he had “digested” the win. His reply to this was quite hilarious!

Sinner said, “Digested…I don’t know, we were drinking quite a lot in the last hours. It’s a bit turning, the head, but it’s all good. No, it’s very, very special to have my family here and the whole team, it’s a very special evening so. Seeing also Iga here with the family and the whole team, it’s amazing. My drink of choice? Tonight? Champagne.” Later on, he was also spotted showing his dancing moves alongside the women’s champion, Iga Swiatek.

Talking about this Wimbledon tradition, he later claimed, “They told us that we don’t have to do it because it was quite late. Then Iga told me, ‘No, no.. let’s do it.’ I was like okay.”

Alexander Zverev was spotted training with Toni Nadal at the Rafa Nadal Academy

German star, Alexander Zverev, suffered a shocking exit at the hands of the Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech in the first round of the 2025 Wimbledon. Rinderknech defeated him by 7-6(3),6(8)-7,6-3,6(5)-7,6-4 in a 4 hour and 40 minutes encounter. Following that defeat, Zverev opened up about his current situation in the press conference. He said, “I’ve never felt this empty before. Just lacking joy, just lacking joy in everything that I do. It’s not necessarily about tennis. Just lacking joy outside of tennis, as well.” Later on, he also spoke up about his mental health battles, which highlighted his loneliness.

Amid all these, Zverev was recently spotted training under the strict supervision of Rafael Nadal’s uncle, Toni Nadal, in Mallorca. Nadal was even spotted sharing a few tips and tricks with the German as he looked to press the reset button. Alexander Zverev was supposed to take part in the Gstaad Open, but he pulled out of the tournament later on, citing personal reasons. As things stand, he might return to action at the Canadian Open, which will kick-start at the end of this month.

The 32-year-old Croatian ATP pro faces an eight-year ban and a huge fine

On Monday, the tennis world was yet again left stunned when ITIA announced that Croatia’s Lauro Milanovic and Uzbekistan’s Rakhimbek Ibrakhimov will face sanctions for breaking the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program (TACP). Rakhimbek has been suspended for a period of 21 months and fined $5,000 after failing to co-operate with an ITIA investigation into two suspicious singles matches players in 2022.

But for Milanovic, it was a bit more severe! The Croatian has now been suspended for eight years and fined $10,000 after failing to co-operate with an ITIA investigation into historic TACP breaches. The controversy dates back to 2018 when Milanovic allegedly placed 15 winning bets on a match involving a player he was closely linked to. As per reports, the ITIA reopened the case in 2023 and interviewed him last year. However, he denied fixing results for betting gains, but refused to hand over his phone for analysis. After ignoring the proposed sanction, his period of ineligibility began on 30 May 2025 and will end on 29 May 2033, subject to appeal.

Coco Gauff joins hands with Venus Williams and other tennis stars for a special exhibition event

Tennis legend Venus Williams (45) has already announced her comeback to the Tour. She has accepted a wildcard for the Washington Open and hence, she will be playing her first competitive tournament in almost 16 months. Speaking about her comeback, Williams said, “I’m excited to accept a wild card to the Mubadala Citi DC Open. There’s something truly special about D.C.: the energy, the fans, the history. This city has always shown me so much love, and I can’t wait to compete there again!”

Shortly after getting a confirmation about her comeback date, she has now given a nod to joining the likes of Coco Gauff, Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick, John McEnroe, Juan Martín del Potro, and João Fonseca at the US Open Fan Week Exhibition on Thursday, August 21. How excited are you to see her back in action, though?