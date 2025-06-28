Tennis Recap- Coco Gauff’s Brutal Draw, Chris Evert’s Wimbledon Return & More

In January 2024, Coco Gauff gave an interview where she was asked if she had a number of Grand Slams in mind. Replying to that question, she had then said, it would be “cool” to get to “double digits.” She claimed that setting her goals high would help her push beyond her limits. Gauff always wanted to win multiple Slams, but it took her almost two years to find success on the major stages yet again. Now, since she has already tasted success in 2025, can she win her third major title at Wimbledon? Well, that’s going to be a bit challenging, as she has already been handed a tough draw.

Talking about tough draws, the seven-time champion, Novak Djokovic, will also have to navigate through a tricky draw to finally get the chance to clinch his 25th major title at the 2025 Wimbledon. The 138th edition of this historic grass court event not only marks a special stage for these tennis stars but also for tennis legends like Chris Evert. Let’s take a closer look at all the current news surrounding these three superstars in the tennis world.

Coco Gauff gets a challenging draw at the 2025 Wimbledon

Wimbledon is the only major tournament where Coco Gauff has failed to make it to the QF. Although she has reached the fourth round thrice (2019,2021,2024), she has never gone past that round. Last year, she was defeated by Emma Navarro in straight sets (4-6,3-6). Can she change her fortunes this time? Well, if we take a look at her draw, she will face Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska in the first round. The Ukrainian had recently reached the final at the Nottingham Open and also made a deep run in Eastbourne. So, this is really going to be a tricky challenge for Gauff. If she wins this match, she will probably face the former world number one, Victoria Azarenka, in the next round.

Following that comes a possible encounter with the 2020 AO champion, Sofia Kenin, in the third round. Gauff currently has a 3-2 record against Kenin. If she wins that match, Daria Kasatkina can be her next opponent in the fourth round before she sets up for a possible blockbuster clash against the five-time champion, Iga Swiatek, in the QF. In the semifinals, there is a chance of her crossing paths with her compatriot Jessica Pegula before setting things up for yet another epic grand finale against the world number one Aryna Sabalenka.

What are Coco Gauff’s chances at the 2025 Wimbledon? Well, American legend, Andy Roddick, didn’t look too optimistic on this. He was recently heard saying, “Coco has a brutal draw, just so we’re clear, Coco has a nightmare of a draw…I don’t think Coco makes it to the fourth round.“

However, previously, when another tennis legend, Chris Evert, was asked whether she thinks Coco Gauff can ever win the title at Wimbledon, she had said, “She is going to win all of them, yeah. For sure, she can win on every surface. She has won on clay and on hard. I can definitely see that she can win Wimbledon.” We’ll see how far Gauff manages to reach this time at Wimbledon, but recently, Evert was also spotted showcasing her excitement for another reason. What’s that?

Chris Evert announces her return to Wimbledon 2025

Chris Evert has won the Wimbledon Championships three times (1974,1976,1981) in her career. But after her retirement, she has still managed to stay in touch with the sport by doing analysis and commentary during the major tournaments. Tennis is her passion, and talking about chasing her passion, she once said, “I don’t want to just be a lady having lunch, getting manicures and pedicures every day, and that’s it. I want to have a passion for what I’m doing.”

Her passion for commentary and the sport as a whole gets reflected whenever we hear her voice during the coverage. Chris Evert was spotted in the headlines multiple times due to her various comments while doing her analysis and coverage for the 2025 French Open. And as things stand, she is now all set to join a star-studded lineup with the likes of John McEnroe, Pam Shriver, Rennae Stubbs, and many more in the commentary box for ESPN at Wimbledon.

While showcasing her excitement at joining hands with other tennis greats, including John McEnroe, in this commentary role at Wimbledon, she tweeted, “Can’t wait; we have a GREAT team…👍 @espn.” Renowned ESPN broadcaster Chris Fowler also shared a picture on IG alongside Evert and McEnroe with the caption, “A privilege to reconnect with our #espntennis team.”

Other than that, Chris Evert was also seen dropping a comment on John McEnroe’s brother Patrick McEnroe’s post, which was captioned, “An absolute blast covering this year’s French Open with the TNT team!!! Now can’t wait to be back at Wimbledon with my ESPN tennis family.” Evert had then reshared his tweet with the caption, “Me neither, Patrick McEnroe !!! ❤️❤️❤️.” Fasten your seatbelts, as we’re just a few days away from setting the ball rolling at SW19!

Just days ahead of Wimbledon, Novak Djokovic brings a change in his team

In May 2025, Chris Evert made a very interesting comment on Novak Djokovic. She said, “I will never underestimate a legend of his caliber, but I would be sincerely surprised if he won another Grand Slam title before his retirement.” Novak Djokovic’s last major triumph came way back at the 2023 US Open. In 2025, although he reached the semifinals in the previous two major tournaments, Djokovic had to return home empty-handed from both of these tournaments. Does he have a chance of matching Roger Federer’s record by winning his eighth title here?

Different tennis experts have different opinions on this! But amid all these, as per the reports coming out from the Serbian news outlet Sloboden Pecat, Novak Djokovic has hired a new coach. An X user recently summarized the report, stating, “Croatian Dalibor Sirola is the new conditioning coach. Sirola replaces Gebhard Phil-Grich, who recently withdrew from the team.“

Gebhard Phil-Grich was with Novak Djokovic for almost two decades. His new conditioning coach, Sirola, has been working until now at Ricardo Piatti’s Academy. He has also collaborated with the likes of several tennis stars like Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, Maria Sharapova, Milos Raonic, and several others in the past. Do you think this inclusion will help the 38-year-old reach closer to his 25th Grand Slam title goal?