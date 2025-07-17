Tennis Recap: Sabalenka’s Unfortunate Exit, Ex-Wimbledon Finalist Retires, Slam Winner Smashes Racket, and More

It has been four days since we witnessed Jannik Sinner’s incredible title triumph against Carlos Alcaraz. There were plenty of actions throughout these two weeks at SW19. Be it highs and lows, to and fro, tears of joy, tears of sorrow, and a lot more entertainment. On one side, Sinner and Swiatek send clear messages to Alcaraz and Sabalenka, respectively, ahead of the next major (US Open), but then on the other side, Novak Djokovic’s struggles at the majors have now become a major talking point in the tennis world.

Although the grass-court major is over now, the drama in the tennis world is still very active. Let’s take a glimpse at some of the interesting developments that have taken place in the last few hours.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Aryna Sabalenka withdraws from the Canadian Open

There has been plenty of tennis for the world number one tennis player this season. In 2025, she has contested in seven finals so far and has won three titles already out of those attempts (Brisbane, Miami, and Madrid). Although she reached the finals in the previous two Slams (AO and French Open), Aryna Sabalenka went out of Wimbledon with a shocking 4-6,6-4,4-6 defeat to America’s Amanda Anisimova in the SF. Is it time for a reset, a restart, and refocus for the Belarusian?

AD

Well, as per the latest updates, Aryna Sabalenka has cited the primary reasons behind her withdrawal from the Canadian Open. In a press release, she said, “I’m looking forward to kicking off the North American hard-court swing, but to give myself the best chance for success this season, I’ve decided it’s in my best interest to skip Montreal.“

Reacting to her withdrawal, the tournament director, Valerie Tetreault, said, “We’re obviously disappointed that Aryna won’t be with us this year.” However, she isn’t the only one to pull out her name from this event. Even her close friend Paula Badosa has withdrawn from this tournament due to injury. As a result of their withdrawals, it has now opened the doors for players like Caty McNally and Moyuka Uchijima to try their luck in this tournament.

Tennis star Eugenie Bouchard set to retire from the sport at the Canadian Open

The 31-year-old Canadian tennis star, Eugenie Bouchard, made her professional debut in 2009. Throughout these sixteen years, she has managed to win only one title in her singles career. However, she reached a career-high ranking of number 5 on October 20, 2014. It was the same year when she reached the SF of the AO and the French Open, before making a run into the final of the Wimbledon Championships. Talking about her other achievements, she won the Wimbledon girls’ title as a junior in 2012, and a year later, she won the WTA Newcomer of the Year. Then in 2014, Bouchard won the WTA Most Improved Player award for that season.

Despite all these successes, injuries and inconsistencies have been the major hurdles in her career. After having played only one tournament-level tennis match this season (Rhode Island), Bouchard has decided to end her tennis journey at the place where it had started. She shared a few pictures of her tennis journey on her IG account while making this announcement. Bouchard captioned that post with, “You’ll know when it’s time. For me, it’s now. Ending where it all started: Montreal.” She has been granted a wild card in Montreal, and the tournament organizers now want to give her a proper sendoff.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) Expand Post

The Chief Executive Officer of Tennis Canada, Gavin Ziv, said, “Few athletes have left as profound a mark on Canadian tennis as Genie [Bouchard] has throughout her extraordinary career. As one of the very first players to ever be part of the National Tennis Centre presented by Rogers in Montreal, she achieved things that many thought would be impossible for Canadian players.” He hailed her as an incredible ambassador for Canadian Sport and also thanked her for everything.

The Tournament Director, Valerie Tetreault, said, “We are very honoured that Genie decided to retire at her home tournament in Montreal, and we look forward to celebrating her career and lasting heritage with our fans.” A true trailblazer of Canadian Tennis!

As things stand, the tournament will start on July 27, and Bouchard is set to play either on that day or the following day. In October, the tennis star plans to make her debut at the Luxembourg Ladies Tennis Masters, an eight-player invitational knockout for WTA veterans. But perhaps after this, we’re mostly going to see at The Pro Tour of Pickleball.

Stan Wawrinka loses his calm following a shocking defeat to a youngster

Once a superstar who stood up to challenge the ‘Big 3’, Stan Wawrinka now struggles to make his presence felt on the Tour! The 40-year-old Swiss made his professional debut way back in 2002. Over the years, he managed to win 16 titles in his singles career, including three Grand Slam triumphs. But ever since 2017, he has struggled a bit to find some consistency in his game. He is currently ranked 156th in the world, and if we take a look at his performance this season, Wawrinka has played 10 matches, but has managed to win only one out of those.

Recently, the former world number 3 went down to Kazakhstan’s Alexander Shevchenko in the R32 of the EFG Swiss Open, Gstaad by 6-3,6-2. However, more than the scoreline in this 1 hour and 15 minutes battle, his angry outburst during the first set after losing the sixth game has now become the talk of the town. Stan Wawrinka was spotted hurling his racket to the clay in frustration. A few minutes later, he was spotted picking it up and smashing it clean over his knee. The umpire handed him a racket abuse warning following that incident.

However, this wasn’t the first time that we’ve seen him doing this! Last year, after his defeat to Flavio Cobolli in the second round of the Shanghai Masters, he was spotted doing a similar thing. Seeing these successive angry outbursts makes us wonder whether his retirement is around the corner for the Swiss.

Well, previously, while replying to a similar question, he had said, “I am of course close to the end. I’m not stopping right now, that’s for sure.” Can he win a few more titles before putting an end to his illustrious career? Time will tell!

Nick Kyrgios shares his thoughts on the potential date for Novak Djokovic’s retirement

Talking about retirement, we’ve seen Novak Djokovic giving a few hints multiple times in the last few months. During the 2025 Indian Wells, he admitted that things have been quite different for him in the last couple of years. Having said that, he claimed that he has been struggling to play at the desired level. Then later on, after his exit from the French Open, he was heard saying, “This could have been the last match ever I played here – I don’t know. That’s why it was a bit more emotional at the end.“

Even after losing to Jannik Sinner in the SF of the 2025 Wimbledon, Djokovic admitted that playing the best-of-five at the majors has been the real struggle for him, physically. Are these hints towards a possible end looming at the corners? Well, in a recent conversation with Patrick Mouratoglou on the UTS Talk Show, Kyrgios revealed his conversation with the Serb during the Indian Wells.

He said, “I think he’s got to be finished soon. Like, come on, what more? I asked him this at Indian Wells this year. We were in the locker room and I said, ‘why are you here? Why are you playing?’ He just goes ‘I don’t know’.” Kyrgios further went on to add, “I go ‘what about your kids, I know you want to spend time with your family’. He said, ‘yeah, I don’t know. ’ That was the first time I think he misses his family a lot. I stay in touch with him all the time. I can’t see him playing for more than another year. Not again. Not the whole year again…I can’t see Novak playing for much longer, and he said it’s his last French Open, right? Basically. I can’t see him playing for much longer, especially as he’s not winning the slams anymore. If he won a Grand Slam, maybe.“

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Aussie tennis star, Nick Kyrgios is set to make a return at the 2025 US Open

Nick Kyrgios, currently ranked 640 in the world, has played only four matches this season and won just one of them. After staying out of action for more than two years, due to knee and wrist issues, he returned to the Tour at the start of this season. Although he made an appearance at the AO this year, he went down to Jacob Fearnley in the first round in straight sets.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Later on, he had to skip both the French Open and Wimbledon, but as things stand, we could possibly see him in action at the US Open. Previously, we’ve seen the news about him pairing with Naomi Osaka for the star-studded mixed doubles event at the US Open. Now, he has activated his protected ranking to enter the main draw of the 2024 US Open. He was listed on the US Open’s entry list, and this will probably be his first appearance in this tournament since 2022. What are your thoughts on this? Do you think he has the potential to win a few titles or is his glorious days are well over, now?