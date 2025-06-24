Tennis Rumors: Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu Spark Dating Rumors Days After US Open Collab

Before Wimbledon, the US Open is making more noise. The tournament announced its mixed doubles pairings for August, and one team instantly grabbed the spotlight: Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu. The two Grand Slam champions are set to hit the court together on 19 and 20 August. Alcaraz himself said that he made the “special request” to team up with the British No.1. This pairing has people talking, and not just for tennis reasons. There’s a lot of chatter around the chemistry between them, and some fans are wondering if something romantic is brewing.

Their bond goes way back. Carlos Alcaraz confirmed, “I have known Emma for a really long time. I have a really good relationship with her. We are gonna enjoy it for sure. We will try to win. But obviously it’s going to be really, really fun.”

That connection was easy to spot at Queen’s Club earlier this month. Emma Raducanu was seen in the crowd cheering during Alcaraz’s semi-final win over Roberto Bautista Agut. Alcaraz went on to beat Jiri Lehecka in the final and lift the trophy. Coincidence or lady luck?

Emma Raducanu watches Carlos Alcaraz during his semi final match Queen s Club Championships, Day 13, Queen s Club, West Kensington, London, UK – 21 Jun 2025

Now, whispers are turning into full-blown speculation. A source, according to The Sun, revealed, “Emma and Carlos’ friendship was the talk of Queens – people think there is something going on between them because they have such a spark. He was apparently seen at her hotel last week and on Thursday and Saturday, when Emma went to support him, Emma’s car arrived just minutes after Carlos got to Queens with his team. Inside, they were seen laughing and joking with one another. They seem very happy and relaxed with each other.”

It helps that both of them are currently single. When asked about his relationship status, Alcaraz had previously said, “I am single. I am looking for someone. It can be difficult as a tennis player to meet the right person because you are travelling all the time.”

Raducanu has shared her side of things, too. The Briton once admitted that her parents didn’t allow her to date while she was rising up the ranks, which made it tough to find love.

And yes, Emma Raducanu has caught wind of all the internet buzz. So what did she say?

Emma Raducanu breaks silence on Carlos Alcaraz romance

When speaking to the BBC, Emma Raducanu was asked by Russell Fuller: “How aware are you of the social media story about your relationship? There are those parody accounts that suggest that you and Carlos are destined for each other.”

She replied, “I’m glad the internet’s having fun and we’re providing some entertainment for everyone.”

The 2021 US Open champion had only kind things to say about her mixed doubles partner. “He’s so nice, very happy, amazing values and just a really positive light to be around,” Raducanu said. “When you become a bit more known or more successful, you find yourself reverting back people you knew from a young age because you’re like, that’s a real genuine connection.”

Before they light up New York, both stars will be aiming to make waves at Wimbledon. Carlos Alcaraz is riding an 18-match winning streak and returns as the two-time defending champion and tournament favorite.

Raducanu, on the other hand, has started to turn things around after years of injury setbacks. Now ranked 38 in the world, she’ll look to better last year’s Round of 16 result at the All England Club.

Whether it’s friendship, romance, or just doubles magic, all eyes will be on this pairing. Will sparks fly in New York both on and off the court? What do you think?