Tennis Today: Emma Raducanu’s Surprise Appearance, Aryna Sabalenka’s Shocking Exit, and Jack Draper’s Racket Smash

If there’s one thing tennis never fails to do, it’s bring the chaos, and no, we’re not just talking about the forehands and drop shots. From surprise balcony cameos to broken rackets and dethroned No.1s, Saturday served up the full buffet. Whether it was Emma Raducanu popping up courtside or Aryna Sabalenka getting served off her turf, the day had everything! So, let’s dive in!

Emma Raducanu’s courtside cameo as Carlos Alcaraz cruises

Emma Raducanu made a surprise appearance at Queen’s. The 2021 US Open champ was spotted on the balcony, cheering on Carlos Alcaraz as he cruised past fellow Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 6-4. Raducanu, seated near her close friend Myah Petchey (daughter of her coach Mark), looked relaxed as Alcaraz punched his ticket to the final to meet Jiri Lehecka.

And after his 17th consecutive win, Alcaraz said in his interview, “I saw on social media she came up to watch my match. I’m just glad. I mean, I was focused on the match. I didn’t see her afterwards. I am just glad that she came to support me, to watch my match. Yeah, I think it was great having her in the stands.”

This charming bit of tennis crossover feels like a warm-up to what’s coming in New York. Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Alcaraz and Raducanu, the 2022 and 2021 singles champions, respectively, will team up for the newly revamped US Open mixed doubles championship. With only 16 pairs in the draw and some heavy names already locked in, the Spanish-British combo is already a fan favorite before even hitting a ball.

In other news, the grass wasn’t any greener for world No.1 Aryna Sabalenka over in Berlin.

Aryna Sabalenka gets bested by former Wimbledon champion

Aryna Sabalenka was stopped cold in Berlin. Markéta Vondroušová, the 2023 Wimbledon champion, brought the same clean, composed game that earned her that title and delivered a powerful 6-2, 6-4 win to reach her first final since her major triumph.

From the get-go, the Czech lefty looked in control. She broke Sabalenka twice in the opening set and didn’t face a single break herself. Her serve was clicking, her movement was crisp, and she barely gave the Belarusian a look at momentum. Even when the World No.1 raised her level in the second set, saving two break points and battling to 4-all, Vondroušová didn’t flinch. She broke for 5-4 and closed it out on her first match point with an ace, reminding everyone why she’s still a serious force on grass.

Sabalenka, for her part, had barely escaped in the quarterfinals, saving four match points against Elena Rybakina. But she couldn’t pull off the Houdini act two days in a row.

The final now sets up a fascinating showdown between a Wimbledon champion and a breakout star. Chinese qualifier Wang Xinyu stunned Liudmila Samsonova 6-4, 6-1 in just 75 minutes to reach the first final of her career.

And the seeds kept falling in London, too. Jack Draper’s semifinal exit came with fireworks of its own.

Jack Draper’s queen’s dream ends in a smash

Jack Draper’s hopes of reaching a home final at Queen’s were crushed in brutal fashion by Jiri Lehecka, who edged him out 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 in a tight semifinal that tested nerves on both sides. But while the Czech’s backhand winner down the line to break Draper late in the third was impressive, it was Draper’s reaction afterward that grabbed even more attention.

As the final break point slipped away, the 23-year-old smashed his racket into the LED advertising board on the side of the court, not once, but with enough force to crack it and briefly take out a part of the display. Adding to the irony, the board had been showing a Dunlop ad, his racket sponsor, before going black. He also scraped his knee in the process.

The Brit later clarified his outburst. “When you’re not feeling great, when your energy is really low, you use everything you can to get yourself up,” he explained. “I’m almost getting angry to get fired up. When you do that, when you give everything you have—not just in tennis, like in anything—you’re a bit less mellow and playing a bit more on a tightrope. So when you try your best and things don’t go your way, it’s easy to spill over. That’s what happened.”

From Raducanu and Alcaraz stirring up US Open hype, to Vondroušová coolly dismantling the world No.1 Aryna Sabalenka, and Draper literally breaking down under pressure, tennis once again proved it’s as much about the moments as the matches. So out of all the chaos and brilliance, what was your favorite moment of the day?