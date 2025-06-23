Tennis Today: Venus Williams’ Surprise Return, Kyrgios’ Wimbledon Controversy, and Raducanu’s Stalker Drama

The tennis world is never short on drama, inspiration, and a few unexpected plot twists, and this week’s headlines gave us all three. As Wimbledon approaches, Venus Williams dropped a surprise that has everyone guessing, Nick Kyrgios found himself in the middle of yet another debate, and a rising star opened up about something far more serious than tennis. Let’s break it all down.

Venus Williams sparks comeback buzz with Sinner-inspired practice

Venus Williams has everyone watching again, and she didn’t even need to speak. The 45-year-old legend shared a string of Instagram stories that hinted at a comeback. In the first story, the seven-time Grand Slam champion is seen at the net, laser-focused as the stirring melody of Polvere e Gloria (Dust and Glory) plays in the background. The song, a brand-new collaboration between Jannik Sinner and legendary tenor Andrea Bocelli, was only released on June 20th. As she sharpens her craft, Sinner’s voice echoes through the clip.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Story two follows: Venus Williams is mid-drill, mid-focus, mid-mystery. A single caption, “Working,” says it all. But it’s the tags doing the talking. Jannik Sinner (again, for the track), and Andrea Preti—her rumored Italian boyfriend. The final post is a quiet rally video, captioned: “Improving.” Again, Sinner’s voice cuts in: “Improve every day, that’s the most important thing. Talent doesn’t exist; it has to be earned.” For someone who hasn’t played a full season since 2019 and whose last win came in Cincinnati 2023, it felt more like a mission statement than a mood. She hasn’t officially announced a comeback, but if this is the start of one final chapter, it’s already got our attention.

AD

Venus Williams may be gearing up for something big, but Nick Kyrgios? He’s stirring things up without even stepping on court.

Nick Kyrgios stirs up commentary controversy

Nick Kyrgios‘ return to tennis hasn’t exactly gone to plan. After missing all of 2024 with wrist and ankle injuries, he’s only managed one win in five matches this season and pulled out of multiple tournaments, including Wimbledon, where he hasn’t played since his 2022 final loss to Novak Djokovic.

He hoped to return in a different role this year. The Australian wanted to take up the mic as a commentator for the BBC like last year, but instead said that the gig went to Chris Eubanks instead. In a classic Kyrgios moment, he told The Guardian that it’s “probably their loss more than mine,” noting that he brings something Eubanks doesn’t: beating Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, and Novak Djokovic multiple times.

via Imago March 21, 2025, Miami Gardens, Florida, United States Of America: MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – MARCH 21: Karen Kachanov of Russia defeats Nick Kyrgios of Australia in the second round of the men s singles in the Miami Open at the Hard Rock Stadium on March 21, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida….People: Nick Kyrgios Miami Gardens United States Of America – ZUMAs214 20250321_ada_s214_301 Copyright: xSMGx

Cue rumors of a rivalry. But Kyrgios quickly shut it down on X on June 23, posting: “The media makes me laugh honestly 😂 low key have always enjoyed Eubanks as a commentator, always going to spin what I say and turn it into some sort of rivalry or friction 😂 I think if we were on the same panel, would be beneficial to the sport 😂 tennis is weird.”

Eubanks, for his part, confirmed he won’t even be part of the BBC lineup this year.

Speaking of Wimbledon, home hope Emma Raducanu says she finally feels safe again after a recent troubling ordeal.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Emma Raducanu speaks out after stalker scare at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu is heading into Wimbledon feeling safe, but that wasn’t always the case this season. Earlier this year, a man followed her to four successive tournaments, including the Dubai Tennis Championships, where she spotted him in the stands and was left in tears during her match. He was later issued a restraining order by Dubai police, and his name was circulated among tennis authorities.

Thanks to tightened security, the All England Club flagged the man and blocked his attempt to enter the public ballot ahead of Wimbledon. Speaking for the first time about the situation, Raducanu told BBC Sport, “Wimbledon and everyone did an amazing job. I got a notification, the police contacted me and told me everything was OK.” She added, “I know that I am not the first athlete to go through this, and I probably won’t be the last–not just as an athlete, but females in general.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Since the incident, the 22-year-old has often been accompanied by a greater security presence at events and says she now feels “comfortable and safe” on tour. The Briton is currently competing at Eastbourne, one of the final warm-ups before Wimbledon kicks off on June 30. She’ll face American Ann Li on Tuesday.

From Venus Williams’s comeback story to Nick Kyrgios’ off-court controversy, and Emma Raducanu’s quiet courage, tennis continues to serve up stories that go far beyond the baseline. Wimbledon’s almost here. Are you ready for another epic chapter?