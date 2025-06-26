The Most Surprising Wimbledon 2025 Rules You Didn’t Know Players and Spectators Must Follow

In a world where rules bend and fashion trends change overnight, Wimbledon stays gloriously traditional. From the all-white player dress code to etiquette rules that could rival a royal dinner, every inch of the tournament oozes heritage. As Wimbledon 2025 gets ready to serve, here’s your guide to the quirks, codes, and customs that keep the world’s classiest Slam firmly in its own league.

Wimbledon’s Eligibility Rule

Wimbledon may be rich in tradition, but when it comes to age restrictions, it follows a rule that applies across all Grand Slams. According to the WTA’s Age Eligibility Rule (AER)—a policy enforced at all professional tournaments, including the majors, players must be at least 14 years old to compete. The rule was introduced in 1995 in response to the rapid rise and later challenges faced by teenage prodigy Jennifer Capriati. Its aim? To protect young players from early overexposure and the physical and emotional demands of the tour.

Fourteen-year-olds may compete, but only in a limited number of tournaments per year. This gradually increases with age until they turn 18. Coco Gauff, who gained global attention as a teenager, was also held back by this rule early in her career. That said, the system does reward high performance. Young players can receive “merited increases” based on results, giving them the opportunity to enter more events than normally permitted.

via Reuters Tennis – Wimbledon – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain – July 1, 2021 Coco Gauff of the U.S. in action during her second round match against Russia’s Elena Vesnina REUTERS/Paul Childs

While players must wait their turn to earn a spot in the draw, Wimbledon welcomes spectators of all ages, with a few rules of its own.

Spectators of all ages welcome with a few rules

While the players on court face strict age limits, the gates of Wimbledon are open to tennis fans of all generations. There’s no minimum age to enter the Wimbledon Grounds, but if you’re planning to bring little ones, there are a few rules to keep in mind.

Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Those under the age of 5 can enter the grounds without a ticket but are not allowed inside the show courts, so no Centre Court moments for toddlers. Kids between the ages of 5 and 15 will need their own full-price ticket and must be supervised by an adult during the matches.

White noise: the dress code is practically sacred

Once the players on the court, it’s white or it’s wrong, no exceptions.Even Roger Federer found that out the hard way in 2013 when his flashy orange-soled shoes were politely kicked off the courts after just one match.

Speaking of shoes, they are supposed to be grass-appropriate only. No studs or aggressive grips, the lawn must be preserved in its royal glory. But it’s not just about being white-ish. Cream, ivory, and off-white? Nope. The rules are super specific. Though there is margin for error.

Colour trimming rules

Wimbledon’s famous all-white dress code leaves very little room for interpretation — but there is a slight exception. Players are allowed a single trim of color around the neckline and sleeve cuffs, but it must be no wider than one centimeter. Any large blocks or panels of color are strictly off-limits.

The all-white rule extends beyond shirts and tops. Skirts, shorts, tracksuit bottoms, hats, headbands, wristbands, and socks must also be entirely white, with only the minimal trim allowed. Even shoes and shoelaces must follow suit — no colorful soles or logos sneaking through.

As for undergarments, Wimbledon once required all visible pieces to be fully white as well, just in case they showed through during play. But in November 2022, the tournament introduced an exception for female players, allowing for more flexibility in this area.

Spectator dress code for Wimbledon

The good news for fans? You won’t get kicked out for wearing color. But if you’re headed to Wimbledon, you are expected to dress the part. Visitors are expected to dress smartly, which means steering clear of casual attire. T-shirts, bare midriffs, jeans or denim in any color (yes, even white), shorts, leggings, playsuits, miniskirts, zippered jackets, and hoodies are all considered inappropriate. For the dress code think garden party meets summer brunch with jumpsuits, sundresses and linen suits. However, if you somehow score a golden invite to the Royal Box, that means sitting alongside the British Royal Family, know that the style rules get stricter. It’s suit and tie and your most formal dresses. Did you know Sir Lewis Hamilton was famously denied entry in 2015 for showing up sans suit? Clearly there are no exceptions.

Spectator etiqquete to follow

At Wimbledon, good tennis and good manners go hand in hand. Spectators are expected to respect the rhythm of the match. That means no cheering mid-serve, no shouting between points, and definitely no disruptive behavior. Applause and reactions are welcome, but only after the point is played, and always within reason.

According to Wimbledon’s official Code of Conduct, anti-social or aggressive behavior, foul or abusive language, racist remarks, obscene gestures, and making excessive noise during play are all strictly prohibited.

Seating etiquette also matters. Spectators should only enter or exit a court during a change of ends or between matches. It’s about showing consideration to both the players and fellow fans. Phones are another potential distraction Wimbledon takes seriously. Per the 2024 Ticket Holder Handbook, phones must be switched to silent around the courts, and flashes should be disabled to avoid disturbing the players during points.

What not to bring to Wimbledon

Wimbledon is crystal clear about what doesn’t belong on the grounds. The official tournament website outlines a list of prohibited items that all visitors must follow. Among the banned items are selfie sticks (and anything similar), oversized hats that might block views, wheeled footwear, clothing with political slogans, and large flags. If you’re planning a visit, it’s best to pack light and leave the statement pieces at home.

On-Court conduct for the players

It’s not just the spectators who are expected to follow the rules, players have their own code of conduct to uphold. The All England Lawn Tennis Club places a strong emphasis on sportsmanship and mutual respect throughout the tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

According to the official guidelines, “players and their accredited support team members shall at all times conduct themselves in a sportsmanlike manner and give due regard to the authority of officials and the rights of opponents, spectators, and others.” Whether it’s a top-seeded pro or a member of their entourage, professionalism and respect are non-negotiable at Wimbledon.

Wimbledon isn’t just about the tennis, it’s about preserving a century’s worth of legacy with the same care they give the Centre Court grass. Whether you’re a player hoping to compete, a fan dreaming of Henman Hill, or someone eyeing the Royal Box, one thing’s clear: Wimbledon doesn’t change for anyone. So, polish those white sneakers, sip that Pimm’s, and enjoy the quietest, classiest sporting event of the year. Which of these old-school rules surprised you most? Let us know in the comments below!