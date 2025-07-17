$3.51M Success Sees Amanda Anisimova Leave Novak Djokovic Trailing Behind in an Epic Feat

At the 2025 Wimbledon, we saw two great comebacks with Jannik Sinner lifting the title after a major setback at the French Open final, and then on the women’s side, Iga Swiatek secured her first Wimbledon title. It was her first title since the 2024 Roland Garros! However, on the other side, Amanda Anisimova and Novak Djokovic brought an end to their campaign after humiliating losses. Swiatek wrapped up the final in just 57 minutes with a 6-0,6-0 win over Anisimova. The American couldn’t hold back her tears after seeing this embarrassing scoreline. That match was the first ‘double bagel’ Wimbledon final since 1911!

Amanda Anisimova would surely like to forget this campaign as soon as she can and look for a better comeback in the rest of her tournaments. Talking about making a stronger comeback, she has already revealed, “When I got back to the locker room, I had that switch in my mind of, you know what, this is probably gonna make you stronger in the end, to not really put myself down after today. Just try and focus on how I can come out stronger after this. I think it’s honestly a fork in the road.” She admitted, she’ll now work much harder to improve herself and take longer strides towards reaching her goals.

Talking about reaching newer heights, Amanda Anisimova had recently overtaken the 24-time Grand Slam champion, Novak Djokovic, in an extraordinary feat. If we take a look at the prize money earned by all the players in this season, then we’d see Carlos Alcaraz leading the race with a staggering $9.51 million, while Jannik Sinner is in the second spot with $8.4 million. Iga Swiatek leads the women stars, sitting in the third spot with $7.45 million, while Aryna Sabalenka has earned $7.04 million, followed by Coco Gauff at five with $5.65 million. Where do Amanda Anisimova and Novak Djokovic stand in that list? Well, Anisimova is at the ninth spot, securing $3.51 million so far in her bag in the 2025 season, while Djokovic is at the tenth place with $3.41 million.

If we take a look at their performances this season, the Serb has a win-loss record of 24-8 this season, with her only title triumph coming at the Geneva Open. Even Amanda Anisimova has also won one title (Qatar Open) this season, but her win-loss record is 29-13. How much did they earn at Wimbledon, though?

Amanda Anisimova took home $2,061,880 (it was an 8% increase from the previous year’s runner-up amount) and 1300 ranking points, while Novak Djokovic secured around $1,051,288 and 800 points with his SF appearance at Wimbledon. After his 3-6,3-6,3-6 defeat to Jannik Sinner in the SF, Djokovic admitted, “I guess playing best-of-five, particularly this year, has been a real struggle for me physically. The longer the tournament goes, the worse the condition gets.” While this can be a major concern about his chances at the 2025 US Open, for the 23-year-old Amanda Anisimova, it’ll be a stage to prove herself yet again that she very much belongs here at these bigger stages!

Is Amanda Anisimova ready to make a similar long run at the US Open?

Talking about her tennis goals, Amanda Anisimova once admitted, “I want to be able to achieve, like winning a Grand Slam, and becoming No. 1 one day.” Although she managed to secure her best record at the majors in the 2025 Wimbledon, her record at her Home Slam has been pretty poor. She has won only three out of her eight matches (38%) here in her five appearances. Anisimova’s best record at the US Open was reaching the third round in 2020.

Talking about her chances at the majors, recently, tennis legend Pat Cash named her among the ones to watch out for in the near future. He believes, Amanda Anisimova and Mirra Andreeva have all the potential to be Grand Slam champions.

But what does Anisimova have to say about her chances in the next Slam? In an interview with Good Morning America, she claimed that the US Open is her favorite tournament, and she’s always super excited to take part in this tournament in front of the home crowd. “All my family is going to come and support me, so I am just looking forward to it, and I’m sure it’s going to be a great tournament and hopefully I can go far again,” said the American. But before the US Open, she will probably take part in a few more tournaments, and she’s now scheduled to play at the Washington Open. Do you think Anisimova can win a few more titles this year?