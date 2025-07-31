2025 Canadian Open Prize Money: How Much Can Coco Gauff, Ben Shelton & Other Stars Earn

The Rogers Cup, now known as the National Bank Open presented by Rogers, has been around longer than most things in tennis. Born in 1891, it’s older than the Australian Open and the French Open. Only Wimbledon and the US Open can brag about being more historic. This Canadian Open classic now swings between Montreal and Toronto every year, with men and women alternating cities. This year, it’s the men in Toronto and the women in Montreal, and the stakes are sky-high. Let’s break down the prize money on the line!

According to Perfect Tennis, the total prize pot for the Canadian Open in Toronto for the 2025 ATP edition is a cool $9,193,540. That’s a whopping 35.29% bump from last year, thanks to a draw size expansion to 96.

The men’s singles champion will cash in with $1,124,380, which is 7.14% more than what Alexei Popyrin pocketed as the winner last year. Even those who fall early won’t leave empty-handed. First-round losers get $27,165, marking a 2.98% increase compared to 2022. Every stage of the main draw has seen a similar rise in earnings.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Eugenie Bouchard of Canada walks on the court between points in her 4th round Match at the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on September 1, 2014. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY NYP20140901144

Eugenie Bouchard of Canada Walks ON The Court between Points in her 4th Round Match AT The U.S. Open Tennis Championships AT The USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City ON September 1 2014 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 1 AD

Here’s how the ATP singles prize money breaks down for 2025:

Winner: $1,124,380

Runner-up: $597,890

Semifinal: $332,160

Quarterfinal: $189,075

Round of 16: $103,225

Round of 32: $60,400

Round of 64: $35,260

Round of 96: $23,760

Meanwhile, in Montreal, the women are playing for a total purse of $5,152,599. That’s a 60.43% jump from last year’s total.

The WTA singles champion will walk away with $752,275, which is 43.71% more than the winner, Jessica Pegula, took home in 2024. The rest of the field gets a similar boost across all rounds.

Here’s the full WTA singles prize money breakdown:

Winner: $752,275

Runner-up: $391,600

Semifinal: $206,100

Quarterfinal: $107,000

Round of 16: $56,703

Round of 32: $33,000

Round of 64: $19,705

Round of 96: $12,770

Prize money aside, the action on court has been heating up just as quickly. Let’s take a look at the scoreboard!

Upsets, farewells, and firepower: A midweek recap of the Canadian Open

The race for the Canadian Open trophy has begun! In Toronto, Canadian Gabriel Diallo made the most of his home crowd support. Despite an awkward rain delay and some wobbly moments in the second set, he got past Matteo Gigante in straight sets. Diallo is now the only Canadian still standing in the third round as two of his compatriots were sent packing.

Seventh seed Frances Tiafoe was pushed to the edge by Japan’s Yosuke Watanuki in what became the match of the day. The qualifier controlled much of the contest, outplaying Tiafoe for long stretches. But when it came down to the wire in the third-set tiebreak, Tiafoe found his composure and sealed the win. Another American, Taylor Fritz, had a far smoother day at the office. He breezed past Roberto Carballés Baena in straight sets during the day session. Ben Shelton also had a straight set victory.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Not all favorites had it easy, though. Stefanos Tsitsipas was stunned by Chris O’Connell, who clawed his way to a 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 victory. The upsets kept coming, with American teenager Alex Michelsen sending third seed Lorenzo Musetti home after a gritty three-set win.

Over in Montreal, the women had their own mix of emotion and dominance. Eugenie Bouchard played her final match and said an emotional farewell. She pushed world No. 20 Belinda Bencic, who recently reached the Wimbledon semifinals, but ultimately fell 6-2, 3-6, 6-4. The crowd gave her a heartfelt send-off.

Later, Jessica Pegula kicked off her bid for a third straight NBO title with a hard-fought 7-5, 6-4 win over Maria Sakkari. The Greek has been finding her form again, but Pegula was too steady.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Second seed and reigning Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek had no such drama. She rolled past Chinese qualifier Guo Hanyu 6-3, 6-1 in commanding fashion. The rest of the draw saw plenty of familiar names advancing. Amanda Anisimova, Madison Keys, Karolina Muchova, Clara Tauson, Naomi Osaka, Emma Raducanu, and Elina Svitolina all moved into the third round.

With the draw expanding and prize money rising, the 2025 National Bank Open is turning out to be one of the most lucrative and competitive stops on the calendar. And the real fun is just getting started. So, who’s your pick to take home the Canadian Open title and the big check this year?