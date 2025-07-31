brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/Tennis

2025 Canadian Open Prize Money: How Much Can Coco Gauff, Ben Shelton & Other Stars Earn

ByTanisha Kapoor

Jul 31, 2025 | 4:17 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

The Rogers Cup, now known as the National Bank Open presented by Rogers, has been around longer than most things in tennis. Born in 1891, it’s older than the Australian Open and the French Open. Only Wimbledon and the US Open can brag about being more historic. This Canadian Open classic now swings between Montreal and Toronto every year, with men and women alternating cities. This year, it’s the men in Toronto and the women in Montreal, and the stakes are sky-high. Let’s break down the prize money on the line!

According to Perfect Tennis, the total prize pot for the Canadian Open in Toronto for the 2025 ATP edition is a cool $9,193,540. That’s a whopping 35.29% bump from last year, thanks to a draw size expansion to 96.

The men’s singles champion will cash in with $1,124,380, which is 7.14% more than what Alexei Popyrin pocketed as the winner last year. Even those who fall early won’t leave empty-handed. First-round losers get $27,165, marking a 2.98% increase compared to 2022. Every stage of the main draw has seen a similar rise in earnings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

article-image

via Imago

AD

Here’s how the ATP singles prize money breaks down for 2025:

Winner: $1,124,380
Runner-up: $597,890
Semifinal: $332,160
Quarterfinal: $189,075
Round of 16: $103,225
Round of 32: $60,400
Round of 64: $35,260
Round of 96: $23,760

Meanwhile, in Montreal, the women are playing for a total purse of $5,152,599. That’s a 60.43% jump from last year’s total.

The WTA singles champion will walk away with $752,275, which is 43.71% more than the winner, Jessica Pegula, took home in 2024. The rest of the field gets a similar boost across all rounds.

Here’s the full WTA singles prize money breakdown:

What’s your perspective on:

With prize money soaring, who will rise to the occasion and claim the Canadian Open crown?

Have an interesting take?

Winner: $752,275
Runner-up: $391,600
Semifinal: $206,100
Quarterfinal: $107,000
Round of 16: $56,703
Round of 32: $33,000
Round of 64: $19,705
Round of 96: $12,770

Prize money aside, the action on court has been heating up just as quickly. Let’s take a look at the scoreboard!

Upsets, farewells, and firepower: A midweek recap of the Canadian Open

The race for the Canadian Open trophy has begun! In Toronto, Canadian Gabriel Diallo made the most of his home crowd support. Despite an awkward rain delay and some wobbly moments in the second set, he got past Matteo Gigante in straight sets. Diallo is now the only Canadian still standing in the third round as two of his compatriots were sent packing.

Seventh seed Frances Tiafoe was pushed to the edge by Japan’s Yosuke Watanuki in what became the match of the day. The qualifier controlled much of the contest, outplaying Tiafoe for long stretches. But when it came down to the wire in the third-set tiebreak, Tiafoe found his composure and sealed the win. Another American, Taylor Fritz, had a far smoother day at the office. He breezed past Roberto Carballés Baena in straight sets during the day session. Ben Shelton also had a straight set victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

Not all favorites had it easy, though. Stefanos Tsitsipas was stunned by Chris O’Connell, who clawed his way to a 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 victory. The upsets kept coming, with American teenager Alex Michelsen sending third seed Lorenzo Musetti home after a gritty three-set win.

Top Stories

1

Tensions Rise as Frances Tiafoe Clashes With Umpire Fergus Murphy After Heated Match Moment

2

Coco Gauff Makes Feelings Clear About Danielle Collins After ‘Frustrating’ Canadian Open Face-Off

3

Ex-Wimbledon Finalist Breaks Down in Tears After Heartbreaking Farewell at Canadian Open

4

Danielle Collins’ Behavior During Coco Gauff Canadian Open Clash Turns Heads

5

Serena Williams Ditches Venus Williams for Another Tennis Doubles Partner

Over in Montreal, the women had their own mix of emotion and dominance. Eugenie Bouchard played her final match and said an emotional farewell. She pushed world No. 20 Belinda Bencic, who recently reached the Wimbledon semifinals, but ultimately fell 6-2, 3-6, 6-4. The crowd gave her a heartfelt send-off.

Later, Jessica Pegula kicked off her bid for a third straight NBO title with a hard-fought 7-5, 6-4 win over Maria Sakkari. The Greek has been finding her form again, but Pegula was too steady.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

Second seed and reigning Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek had no such drama. She rolled past Chinese qualifier Guo Hanyu 6-3, 6-1 in commanding fashion. The rest of the draw saw plenty of familiar names advancing. Amanda Anisimova, Madison Keys, Karolina Muchova, Clara Tauson, Naomi Osaka, Emma Raducanu, and Elina Svitolina all moved into the third round.

With the draw expanding and prize money rising, the 2025 National Bank Open is turning out to be one of the most lucrative and competitive stops on the calendar. And the real fun is just getting started. So, who’s your pick to take home the Canadian Open title and the big check this year?

ADVERTISEMENT

0
  Debate

With prize money soaring, who will rise to the occasion and claim the Canadian Open crown?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved