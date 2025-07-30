Unfair Taylor Townsend & 11 Grand Slam Winner’s US Open Treatment Upsets Fans: ‘Disrespectful’

There has already been quite a buzz surrounding the 2025 US Open mixed doubles event. On one side, we’re going to see superstars like Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu team up with each other to contest for the $1 million prize money. Talking about this star-studded initiative, the USTA claimed that their goal is to drive greater awareness for this storied competition, giving fans both in attendance and across the globe the opportunity to see tennis’s biggest stars (both men and women) compete side-by-side for a US Open Grand Slam title. But despite its full-on entertainment tag, this event has faced backlash.

Firstly, we saw a few complaints from the doubles specialists, like the Italian duo Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori. They had initially called this decision a “profound injustice” to the doubles players, and they described the new event as a “pseudo-exhibition focused only on entertainment and show.” Now, following the major backlash from some of the doubles players, the US Open has landed itself in hot water yet again. How?

This tournament will be played on Tuesday, August 19, and Wednesday, August 20, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, and the organizers have already announced eight star-studded teams that will receive direct entry into the event. They have also named six teams that will be handed a wildcard in this blockbuster showdown. Interestingly, this list now features Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori. But what has irked fans is that Katerina Siniakova is nowhere to be seen on the list, and Taylor Townsend, who is teaming up with fellow American Ben Shelton, could only make it as a wild card entry.

Well, just a few days ago, American tennis star Taylor Townsend secured the top spot in the doubles ranking. After years of hard work, battling all the criticisms and overcoming all the setbacks, Townsend said, “It is a dream. It’s one of the goals that I set for myself when I actually began to think it was attainable.” In fact, she even won the doubles event at the 2025 Citi Open alongside China’s Zhang Shuai. They defeated the all-American duo of Caroline Dolehide and Sofia Kenin by 6-1,6-1. And now, fans cannot help but fume at how Townsend could not get a direct entry.

On the other hand, Katerina Siniakova, the former No. 1 in doubles and an 11-time Grand Slam doubles champion (10 women’s doubles titles and 1 mixed doubles title with Sem Verbeek), had also applied to play at the revamped US Open alongside ATP doubles no. 1 Marcelo Arevalo. But they couldn’t even make it to the wild card list. Shocking? Some fans think so.

Fans aren’t too pleased with the treatment of doubles specialists at the 2025 US Open

Which teams have been handed a wildcard at the 2025 US Open mixed doubles event? Well, other than Taylor Townsend-Ben Shelton and Sara Errani-Andrea Vavassori, superstar duos like Emma Raducanu-Carlos Alcaraz, Madison Keys-Frances Tiafoe, Olga Danilovic-Novak Djokovic, and Venus Williams-Reilly Opelka have been handed wildcards in this event. Two teams are yet to be announced.

Previously, while reacting to the decision made by the US Open organizers, Katerina Siniakova said, “When two world No. 1s in doubles don’t get into the tournament, there’s probably nothing more to say about it.” She has been one of the vocal critics of the format change, and had put her odds of a wild card entry at “5 out of 10.” Now, seeing this list, a fan pleaded, “Please give the remaining wild cards to Siniakova/Arevalo and Hsieh/Zielinski. This is such a slap in the face to regular doubles players.”

A month ago, while reacting to this massive change in the doubles event at the 2025 US Open, the two-time mixed doubles champion (2024 Australian Open and 2024 Wimbledon), Jan Zielinski, shared a tweet saying, “I guess winning two grand slams in mixed doubles in one year is not enough to get an invitation to US Open ‘exhibition’ event. Thanks for taking away the opportunity to compete and making it fair to everyone 🤝@usta @usopen.”

He was quite disappointed with the snub, but he wasn’t the only one. Before him, even the Aussie doubles player, Ellen Perez, said, “Tell us that you think doubles players are trash, that tradition is overrated, and job opportunity is a thing of the past without actually saying it.” After seeing the wildcard list, a fan wrote, “I think this tournament is really disrespectful to the ‘real’ doubles specialists. I hope Errani-Vavassori win easily to put an end to this nonsense!”

via Imago Source: Instagram/Wimbledon

However, the current doubles number one, Taylor Townsend, had previously defended the US Open mixed doubles revamp, saying, “I think most people are afraid of what they don’t understand, or they’re afraid of change, because it’s something we don’t understand because it’s never been done in the history of the sport.” But her direct entry snub made one fan go, “@tay_townsend is the #1 doubles player in the world and is a wild card?”

Other than these, there has been a lot of buzz surrounding Venus Williams‘ participation in this event alongside Reilly Opelka. After making a return in almost 16 months, Williams recently secured her first victories in both singles and doubles (at the Citi Open). So, all eyes will be on the seven-time major champion when she steps onto the court with Opelka.

But commenting on this wildcard list, a fan took a jibe at the tournament organizers, saying, “Shame on you. Making THIS an official slam…It’s clear if the 2 WC are not Siniakova/Arevalo and Hsieh/Zelenski, that’s going to be the ultimate proof of your acidity of money. And the participation of Opelka, who insulted doubles players playing with Venus…”

In February this year, Reilly Opelka made a very interesting comment. He was seen criticizing doubles for not attracting audiences and consuming resources, stating, “They don’t sell a single ticket, they take up practice courts/ physios/ resources.” His reaction sparked a major backlash from fans and several other tennis bigwigs. Although the US Open organizers have introduced this format to draw more crowds, according to some of the fans, this is a “Big L for the US Open. Shame, shame, shame.” What are your thoughts on this, though? Share your views in the comment box.