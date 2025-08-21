US Open Champion Sends Powerful Wake-Up Call to USTA: ‘Product That Can Grow in the Future’

After seeing the major change at this year’s US Open mixed doubles events, defending champion Andrea Vavassori said, “We see it as a profound injustice that disrespects an entire category of players. Putting money above tennis is never a good idea.” At that time, it wasn’t clear whether he and Sara Errani would be invited to take part in this already-star-studded event. However, later on, they were awarded a wild card. They entered this tournament with a point to prove to the rest of the world. And they left the competition after successfully accomplishing their mission.

Following their emphatic victory against Taylor Fritz and Elena Rybakina in their first match, Vavassori sent a message to other doubles stars who weren’t invited to this tournament. In the post-match press conference, he said, “We are playing for all the doubles players that could not compete here. We try to do our best.” So, this victory means a lot to not just Errani and Vavassori but also to other doubles stars. According to Vavassori, these two days will be really important for doubles in the future because he feels they have shown the world that doubles players are great players. We’ve already seen several doubles specialists, including Rennae Stubbs, Rajeev Ram, and even American legend John McEnroe, congratulating them on their incredible success.

But if asked to single out a few things that would make this event even better in the future, what would those be? In his post-match conference, Andrea Vavassori gave a piece of advice to USTA, saying, “Honestly, is not easy because if you want to let singles stars to play, you have to choose the right days. Like these days were perfect because they have the time also to recover. If you do it in the second week, maybe is not easy.” He further added, “I think we are doing for the doubles players, but I honestly got in the players council to change a little bit the thing of the narrative of the doubles, to say that doubles is a product that can grow in the future.”

The 30-year-old Italian has already won ten doubles titles in his career. He has reached the finals of the Grand Slam doubles events thrice (2024 AO, 2024 French Open, and 2025 AO). But in the mixed doubles, Vavassori has found success along with Sara Errani three times in his career so far (2024 US Open, 2025 French Open, 2025 US Open). In that post-match interview, he also said, “I think, as I said before, is the most important thing because the doubles player can change, but is the product that has value. If you show that is something that the people enjoy watching, I think we can do something about it, like putting more highlights of so many good points in doubles. Also talk about the stories of the people, how the people can get together. I think there are so many teams that deserve it.”

SARA ERRANI and ANDREA VAVASSORI celebrate with their mix doubles finals trophy after defeating Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud at the 2025 US Open

In a draw packed with superstars, Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori came out with the right intent and outclassed Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud in the final by 6-3,5-7,10-6. What else did they say after this incredible win?

US Open champions dedicate their title triumph to other doubles players

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori walked away with the increased prize pot of $1 million (i.e., five times more than $200,000 they won last year). Following this victory, Errani said, “This is for all the doubles players who couldn’t play this tournament.” Later on, his doubles partner chimed in, adding, “We have been on a mission.” Will this victory give the doubles specialists a major boost in the upcoming events? Surely, this was not just a win, but a statement! According to former WTA pro, Nicole Melichar-Martinez, this one is a giant leap for doubles.

Further on, in their post-match interview, Andrea Vavassori thanked Sara Errani for the energy that she has always put into each of her performances throughout these past two years. What did Errani say about her doubles partner, though? “Andrea, you are too strong, too good. I am enjoying so much playing with you,” she said. She also claimed that she is really happy to share these moments with him. Throughout this tournament, this was the first time that they had dropped a set.

After the match, Iga Swiatek congratulated the duo, saying, “You proved that I guess mixed doubles players are smarter tactically than singles players, but we pushed ’til the end.” Her doubles partner, Casper Ruud, added, “I guess there was some pressure on you guys when you came in being somewhat of the favourites, and you delivered. You played amazing, so you fully deserve it, enjoy it, and also good luck for doubles.”

It was wonderful to watch both Errani and Vavassori in action; their chemistry on the court is truly incredible. Their emotions could be felt on court and through the television screen throughout the match. What an incredible milestone for the Italian duo!