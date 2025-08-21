US Open Champion Turns $1M Triumph Into Powerful Message Against Injustice Towards Players: ‘Also for Them’

There have been plenty of controversies since the announcement of the overhaul in this year’s mixed doubles event at the 2025 US Open. Although the tournament organizers claimed that the main objective of this revamp was to bring more singles players, supposedly superstars, to an event that had lost relevance with fans, several doubles specialists, including Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori, didn’t look too pleased with this decision. The Italian duo had to enter this event through a wildcard, but while sharing their thoughts on the recent changes, they called the decision a “profound injustice” to the doubles players, and they have even described the new event as a “pseudo-exhibition focused only on entertainment and show.”

Several other doubles specialists, including the two-time mixed doubles champion, Jan Zielinski and Ellen Perez, also showcased their annoyance over the same. Further on, following their impressive 4-2,4-2 win over Taylor Fritz and Elena Rybakina in the first round, the Italian duo sent a clear message, reflecting their hunger to find success in this event. They said, “We also play for all the doubles players who cannot compete at the mixed doubles tournament here. We try to do our best.” Following their impressive win in their first match, they secured yet another victory against Andrey Rublev and Karolina Muchova, before getting the better of the American duo, Danielle Collins and Christian Harrison, in the SF.

After their 4-2,4-2 win over Collins and Harrison, Vavassori yet again reminded the tennis world about them representing all the other doubles players by saying, “We are on a mission.” Did they accomplish their mission? Well, in an action-packed grand finale, Errani and Vavassori defeated Swiatek-Ruud by 6-3,5-7,10-6. Following this impressive title triumph, which secured them a $1 million champion’s cheque, Sara Errani yet again shared a few words for all those doubles players who got snubbed from this event this year. She said, “I think this one is for all the doubles players that couldn’t play this tournament. I think this one is also for them.”

Last year, they defeated Taylor Townsend and Donald Young in the final by 7-6(0),7-5. With this win in this revamped edition of the mixed doubles event at the US Open, they have now added yet another feather to their caps. This is their third mixed doubles title at the major tournaments.

Seeing their heroics in NY, tennis bigwig, Randy Walker tweeted, “Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori have made @USOpen history… they are the first wild card doubles team to win the U.S. Open mixed doubles title who were also the defending champions…😜🤣.” What did the others in the tennis world have to say about this, though?

Tennis world congratulates Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori on their US Open triumph

The Italian duo stood tall among 16 teams at this star-studded event at the 2025 US Open. They faced a tough challenge in the final match against Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud. Although Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori managed to clinch the first set comfortably by 6-3, Swiatek and Ruud came back from 4-5 down to win three sets in a row and forced this epic duel into tiebreakers. After this incredible win, Vavassori thanked his doubles partner, saying, “I have to say thanks for the energy you put [on] the court. It’s unbelievable for me to play with you, thank you.” While Errani also added, “Andrea, you are too strong, too good. I am enjoying so much playing with you.“

Their opponents in the final, Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud, also showered praise on their incredible tennis. The Pole said, “Congrats to Sara and Andrea, fully deserved. You proved that I guess mixed doubles players are smarter tactically than singles players, but we pushed ’til the end.” Ruud said that they fully deserved to end this match on a winning note.

American legend, John McEnroe, claimed that now there are a lot of proud doubles specialists out there who watch them lift the title right now. He stated that they must be loving each of these moments. Talking about doubles specialists, Rennae Stubbs(4x Grand Slam doubles titles + 2 Grand Slam mixed doubles titles) also congratulated them through social media posts. In one of those posts, she wrote, “Go doubles players! Proud of you. What a fun final.“

Another doubles specialist and six-time major champion (4x doubles + 2 mixed doubles), Rajeev Ram, also tweeted, “Full credit to #Errani and #Vavassori. I’m sure it wasn’t easy to be the overwhelming favorites in this event and then get the job done. Forza!” What are your thoughts on Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori’s US Open triumph, though?