US Open Day 5: From Star Appearances to America’s Worrying Victories

It’s already been five days since the 145th US Open began its journey in New York. And it has been filled with ups and downs for the American fans. But beyond that, the action has been relentless at Flushing Meadows. Like the fans, stars from all walks of life are also flocking to the Big Apple to soak in all the drama at the year’s final Grand Slam event.

Every year, the US Open beckons fans from all over the world to revel in its glory and watch the tennis stars in their absolute best. This year’s tournament had a lot on the bill to tick all the right boxes, and it was only normal that everyone wanted in on the action. With that in mind, the event has been seeing a steady influx of celebrities from all domains, despite the USA athletes having a hard time at the event.

It’s the stars’ confluence at the 2025 US Open

On Day 5 of the American Grand Slam, a long line of sports stars and celebrities from other domains were spotted at Flushing Meadows, waiting in line for their share of the tennis action. Among others, Simone Biles, the 7-time Olympic gold medalist and considered the greatest gymnast of all time, was seen looking suave in a white tank top and baggy track pants. A black sunglass, chunky earrings, and a designer accentuated her look, and the cameras couldn’t get enough of the generational talent.

Along with Biles, several Hollywood A-listers were also seen attending the fifth day of the US Open. Andrew Scott, of Fleabag fame, the iconic Queen Latifah, and celebrity hair stylist Jonathan Van Ness were also among the stars who graced the Flushing Meadows with their notable presence. Van Ness’s multi-colored dress stole the show at the photo-op, and the 38-year-old Illinois native could hardly stop beaming at the cameras.

2-time Olympic champ and former WNBA sensation Cadence Parker showed up in the perfect green-and-white Adidas combo to hoist the tennis spirit high at the US Open’s Day 5. Movie director Spike Lee was seen at the event as well on Thursday. All certified legends, no doubt. And yet, despite all of these top American celebrities being in the crowd, the USA’s tennis stalwarts seemed to keep fumbling.

American athletes fight hard to find their footing

One of the biggest success stories from the fifth day of the US Open would undoubtedly be Coco Gauff trouncing Donna Vekic 7-6, 6-2. The 21-year-old defeated the Croatian star at the Arthur Ashe Stadium to advance to the third round of the tournament, and yet the former’s troubles with serve kept everyone on their toes. Just days before the US Open, Gauff had onboarded Gavin MacMillan, Aryna Sabalenka’s former coach, to help her get over her serve issues. But even today, the cracks showed.

“Honestly, today was a tough match for me. But I’m just happy with how I was able to manage,” said Gauff in her post-match presser, underscoring that she’s still struggling to perfect her serves. On the other hand, Amanda Anisimova, who also won her second match at the US Open, had her own set of problems to deal with.

Anisimova reached the third round of the US Open for the first time in five years by defeating Australia’s Maya Joint 7-6 (2), 6-2 in 1 hour and 16 minutes at the Louis Armstrong Stadium. Joint did not make things easy, as she earned an early break against the current Wimbledon finalist. Thankfully, the American held on and broke Maya’s serve twice in the second set to claim victory. Moreover, Tommy Paul had to battle for more than four hours to subdue Nuno Borges of Portugal at the Arthur Ashe Stadium to bag his second-round victory.

Peyton Stearns, Hailey Baptiste, and Tristan Boyer all took their exit from the second round of the US Open. But a silver lining wasn’t entirely absent. Venus Williams, who already crashed out of the women’s singles, partnered up with Leylah Fernandez to upset the reigning champions Lyudmyla Kichenok and Ellen Perez in the first round of the 2025 US Open.

Overall, Day 5 of the tournament was filled with highs and lows. But one issue from Day 4 kept coming up.

Ghosts of the past kept haunting the US Open Day 5

The drama that unfolded in Court 11 during the match between Taylor Townsend and Jelena Ostapenko yesterday divided the fans. The Latvian star conceded defeat, but it was her actions after the match that drew many of the fans’ ire. Ostapenko reportedly hurled hurtful comments at the American and claimed that Townsend did not apologize after a net cord landed in the latter’s favor. Irrespective of the umpire’s call, the tennis stars banded together to slam Jelena.

Naomi Osaka, Coco Gauff, Ben Shelton, Frances Tiafoe, and former US Open champ Andy Roddick were among the few who stood firm at Townsend’s corner. “Ostapenko lecturing someone about class on a tennis court is like me lecturing someone about wearing all black on a podcast right now,” Roddick sneered during an episode of his Served podcast, while Gauff said people should educate themselves about Taylor and her achievements.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I mean, everyone likes a little altercation. But I mean, as long as it doesn’t go overboard, but the altercation is good…But I do think back and forth are good. And sometimes it drives for good entertainment. But as long as it can’t go overboard. I’ve been on the overboard side and it’s not fun,” Shelton opined on the matter.

So, which was your favorite moment from the latest US Open action?