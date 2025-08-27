US Open Day 3: From Scheduling Chaos to America’s Shaking Momentum

Day three of the 2025 US Open on August 26 had just about everything—gritty survival, homegrown heroes, and the kind of late-night chaos that makes fans question whether the organizers have figured out how clocks work. Coco Gauff’s hard-fought victory stole the show, but the broader storyline was America’s tennis charge. Both lifted and dampened by the unpredictable schedule.

Coco Gauff, the No.3 seed and the 2023 US Open champion, battled for nearly three hours on Arthur Ashe Stadium against Ajla Tomljanovic. She came through 6-4, 6-7(2), 7-5 in a match that felt like a tug-of-war. Gauff hit 29 winners but struggled with 10 double faults, a reminder that her serve, now under the guidance of coach Gavin MacMillan, is still very much a work in progress.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Across the grounds, Frances Tiafoe kept the crowd buzzing with a straight-sets win over Yoshihito Nishioka, and Ben Shelton, now the No. 6 seed, blasted his way past Ignacio Buse with his infamous monstrous serves. Jessica Pegula, the No. 4 seed, handled business in a clinical 6-0, 6-4 win over Mayar Sherif. The US contingent comprising Tommy Paul, Brandon Nakashima, Emma Navarro, McCartney Kessler, and Catherine McNally also won comfortably, giving the home crowd eight Americans to cheer for.

But not all the results fueled celebration. Madison Keys’ shocking loss to Renata Zarazua left the crowd at Arthur Ashe gasping, especially as Keys racked up an eye-watering 89 unforced errors. Sofia Kenin also bowed out at the hands of rising American Ashlyn Krueger, brought bouts of upsetting exits to the last tournament of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Even so, the American cohort looked strong. Shelton and Tiafoe, both thriving on fast courts, appear poised for deep runs. Pegula looks as consistent as ever, and Navarro showed the kind of toughness that could push her into the later rounds. With the stadiums packed and the New York crowd in full voice, there was no mistaking who had the home advantage.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Looking ahead, day four has the makings of another blockbuster. Taylor Fritz, seeded fourth, faces the always-dangerous Matteo Berrettini. Pegula meets Kenin in an all-American duel that will either solidify Pegula’s dominance or signal a resurgence for the 2020 Australian Open champion. Gauff takes on Donna Vekic, while Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka headline the evening session. For the Americans, momentum is building, but consistency against seasoned opponents will determine whether the buzz becomes something more lasting.

Scheduling mishaps frustrate fans at the US Open 2025

Not everything was smooth sailing, though. Scheduling once again became the tournament’s villain. The marquee matchups, including Gauff against Tomljanovic and Sinner against Kopriva, clogged the day’s slate. Keys’ three-set loss dragged on, delaying Alexander Zverev’s match, which did not wrap up until nearly one in the morning.

Fans stuck it out, but many voiced frustration as social media lit up with complaints about overlapping schedules. Katerina Siniakova even withdrew from mixed doubles because of timing conflicts, underlining the organizational headaches. Let’s not forget the biggest debacle of all — a catastrophic oversight by the US Open organizers that led to the Gael Monfils upset. The most experienced veteran of the ATP deserved a bigger space than Court 5 for the storied legacy he has. His return to the next US Open remains uncertain as age has certainly caught up with him. Yet, fans flocked to watch him play, with no seating even.

Day four will test the system again, with Djokovic, Sabalenka, and a loaded slate of second-round matches threatening to stretch deep into the night. The organizers showed some flexibility, shifting Linda Noskova’s match to Arthur Ashe after early finishes, but one-off fixes will not be enough if the delays keep stacking up. For the tournament to match the fire on court, scheduling has to stop being the distraction. America’s stars have given the home fans plenty to believe in. Now, it is up to the organizers to keep the stage worthy of the performances.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For minute by minute updates from the 2025 US Open, head to our EssentiallySports Live Blog.