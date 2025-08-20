US Open Mixed Doubles: When, Where, and How to Watch Iga Swiatek, Jessica Pegula, and Others in Semifinals?

It was a thrilling Day 1 of the new format of the US Open mixed doubles championships. The likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Emma Raducanu, and Iga Swiatek enthralled tennis fans with their eye-catching displays in New York. A 16-team event, the players battled hard, and now only four teams remain, who will clash in what promises to be an exciting day of action at the US Open. With so much action lined up, exploring where and how the fans can catch live glimpses of the tournament.

The semifinals of the US Open Mixed Doubles Championships are lined up today, which will see the likes of Swiatek and Pegula in action, among other stars. The top seeds, Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper, will take on Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud, who are seeded third. In the other semifinal, the American team of Danielle Collins and Christian Harrison will take on the defending champions, Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori. All-in-all, it promises to be an action-packed day at the US Open.

Where and how to watch the US Open 2025 mixed doubles semifinals?

The semifinal battles will be held on Arthur Ashe Stadium today. The match between Swiatek/Ruud and Pegula/Draper will be first up, starting at 7 PM ET. Both teams have had it smooth in the tournament so far, winning every set that they have played. Thus, very little separates the two teams, making it an exciting affair for the fans to witness.

via Imago

For fans in the US, ESPN2 will stream the match live, and fans can enjoy the action on their devices as well as TV sets. In the UK, the match will be broadcast on Sky Sports Tennis and Now TV. With a massive $1 million prize money at stake, the players will go all out to succeed, making it a grand event today.

The second match of the day will be between Collins/Harrison and Errani/Vavvasori. Both these pairs are unseeded, but the latter have vast experience in this format and will be the hot favorites to progress through. After both the semifinal battles are played, the summit clash will be played soon after, at around 10 PM ET.

Meanwhile, Swiatek is having a dream outing at the mixed doubles event. She won her first match here in less than 24 hours after winning the Cincinnati Open title. As a result, her partner, Casper Ruud, was all praise for her.

Casper Ruud hails Iga Swiatek ahead of mixed doubles semifinals

Swiatek was the standout star on day 1 of the mixed doubles event. She ensured that her team dominated the proceedings, something which was acknowledged by Ruud as he heaped massive praise on Swiatek.

During the post-match interview after their opening round win, Ruud revealed, “I can’t lie. I was a little concerned! We both prepared each other if we were to do well in Cincinnati, that something might happen. We said that early when we planned. I think it’s her will in the end and she decided to show up here, which is wildly impressive because she got to bed 12 hours ago in her hotel in New York, and she is here. She was here stretching, doing her warm-up at 10 a.m. Yeah, just really, really proud of two days, both wins. Iga will have a good night’s sleep tonight. She deserves that. We’ll be ready for tomorrow.”

Weeks after winning the Wimbledon Championships in stunning fashion, Swiatek goes into the US Open on the back of some fine form after winning the Cincinnati Open title. Can she prevail in New York to make it back-to-back Grand Slam wins? Let us know your views in the comments below.