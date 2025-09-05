US Open 2025 Men’s & Women’s Doubles Prize Money Breakdown: How Teams Are Rewarded

Even before the start of the US Open, there was some interesting news for the players. The tournament announced a massive prize money of $90 million, which was a 20% increase from the previous year. This increase rolled down the line to different formats, including the doubles format. Players such as Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova would now earn an impressive sum not seen in other tournaments. The doubles format has a prize pool of $9.56 million, which is a 23% increase over the previous edition.

Men’s and women’s doubles prize money breakdown

For the first time in the tournament’s history, the champions in the doubles format would earn $1 million. The prize money for the other rounds has also been increased, and below is a breakdown of what the teams are set to earn at the US Open:

Stage Prize Money (Per Team) Winner $1,000,000 Runner-Up $500,000 Semifinalists $250,000 Quarterfinalists $125,000 Round of 16 $75,000 Round of 32 $45,000 First Round $30,000

This breakdown shows how the teams exiting in the first round itself still take home $30,000, which is a decent sum to cover their travel and other expenses. Moreover, the US Open has continuously followed the equal prize money policy for both men and women, and this year was no different.

Doubles prize money growth comparison from 2024 vs. 2025

While there were talks of the doubles format fading away, the huge increase in the prize money for this format suggests otherwise. The US Open has been keen to make this event as exciting as the singles format and, accordingly, tried to compensate the players. As a result, the comparison of the prize money from the previous edition denotes a big increase.

Stage 2024 Prize (Per Team) 2025 Prize (Per Team) % Increase Winner $750,000 $1,000,000 33.30% Runner-Up $375,000 $500,000 33.30% Semifinalists $190,000 $250,000 31.60% Quarterfinalists $110,000 $125,000 13.60% Round of 16 $63,000 $75,000 19.00% Round of 32 $40,000 $45,000 12.50% First Round $25,000 $30,000 20.00%

As a result, the top players like Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova are extra motivated to give their best, which makes the doubles format exciting to watch for the fans.

Impact of prize money on US Open doubles players

Most of the top doubles players were already reeling from the changed mixed doubles format, which allowed singles players to participate based on their rankings, and the remaining teams were selected via wildcards (with only one true blue doubles team that is Errani/Vavassori being selected). Thus, the US Open has balanced this scenario in a way by compensating the doubles specialists fairly.

The increased prize money also encouraged some singles specialists like Learner Tien and Alexander Bublik to play doubles at the US Open. Moreover, with the stakes increasing, teams went the extra mile to perform better and give their best. This, in turn, increased the popularity of the format, having an overall positive impact on the US Open.

Meanwhile, players like Townsend and Siniakova are battling it out in the final, with an eye on a million-dollar prize. This was a much-needed reprieve for the doubles format, at a time when it was fading away.