US Open 2025 Men’s & Women’s Singles Prize Money Breakdown: How Much Do the Winner and Runner-Up Earn?

It all comes down to this moment. World Number 1 and defending champion Aryna Sabalenka will battle it out against Amanda Anisimova in the US Open 2025 final. While Sabalenka will have a chance to consolidate her authority on the women’s circuit, Anisimova will have a chance for redemption after her disappointing Wimbledon finals defeat. On the other hand, the men’s singles final will again see Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner battle it out for the title. As the finals get underway today, here’s how much the four players would earn after the summit clash.

Total men’s and women’s prize pool at the US Open 2025

This year, the US Open has set higher standards, with a record prize money pool for the players. With a 20% increase from the previous edition, the total prize money on offer at this year’s tournament is $90 million, a record for any Grand Slam tournament. Additionally, the men’s and women’s players are set to receive equal prize money depending on where they finish in the tournament. Below is the complete breakdown of the prize money pool for singles.

Stage 2025 Prize Money (Per Player) Winner $5,000,000 Runner-Up $2,500,000 Semifinalists $1,260,000 Quarter finalists $660,000 Round of 16 $400,000 Round of 32 $237,000 Round of 64 $154,000 First Round $110,000

Men’s and women’s singles prize money growth comparison (US Open 2025 vs 2024)

With the overall purse increasing by 20%, each of the rounds had a significant increase in prize money from the previous year. While the highest increase was for the semifinalists at 40%, the first-round losers took home 10% more prize money than last year. Below is the comparison of prize money from the two editions.

Stage 2024 Prize Money (Per Player) 2025 Prize Money (Per Player) % Increase Winner $3,600,000 $5,000,000 38.89% Runner-Up $1,800,000 $2,500,000 38.89% Semifinalists $900,000 $1,260,000 40.00% Quarter finalists $495,000 $660,000 33.33% Round of 16 $300,000 $400,000 33.33% Round of 32 $190,000 $237,000 24.74% Round of 64 $130,000 $154,000 18.46% First Round $100,000 $110,000 10.00%

This shows that the US Open is committed to rewarding the players for the hard work put in on the court and compensating them handsomely for their efforts.

Who won the men’s and women’s singles titles at the 2024 US Open?

Over the past couple of years, Sinner has been on a dream run, especially on the hard courts. He reigned supreme at the US Open last year, winning his maiden title there. The Italian star defeated the local hope, Taylor Fritz, in straight sets to clinch the trophy. Fast forward to 2025, and Sinner will hope to retain his trophy as he takes on his rival Carlos Alcaraz tomorrow.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On the women’s side, it was Aryna Sabalenka who overcame her heartbreaking 2023 US Open final defeat to win the title last year. It was also Sabalenka’s first title at Flushing Meadows, as she defeated Jessica Pegula in straight sets. Like Sinner, Sabalenka too can defend her title when she faces Amanda Anisimova in the summit clash today.

All in all, the event is a perfect testament to the world’s best players reaching the business end of the tournament. It’ll be interesting to see if Sabalenka and Sinner can defend their titles in New York in the 2025 US Open.