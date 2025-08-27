brand-logo
US Open 2025 Tennis Commentators & Broadcasters: McEnroe, Evert, Blake on ESPN & More

Yusha Rahman

Aug 27, 2025

feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

The 2025 US Open is about more than just the athletes on the court — it’s also about the all-star voices calling the action. With ESPN back as the exclusive home in the U.S., this year’s broadcast booth is stacked with legendary names and fresh perspectives. From icons like John McEnroe and Chris Evert to modern voices like James Blake and Sloane Stephens, fans are set for a mix of sharp analysis and big personality.

Whether you’re watching on the big screen or streaming on your phone, here’s the full scoop on the commentators and broadcasters who make this year’s event must-see TV.

Complete lineup of the US Open 2025 commentators

ESPN has rolled out its top talent for the 2025 coverage. Leading the way are Hall of Famers John McEnroe (four-time US Open champ) and Chris Evert (six-time champion), who bring unmatched insight from their legendary careers.

They’re joined by an impressive roster of former pros and seasoned analysts:

  • James Blake (former World No. 4)

  • Sam Querrey

  • Coco Vandeweghe

  • John Isner

  • Patrick McEnroe

  • Mary Joe Fernandez

  • Chris Eubanks

  • Pam Shriver

  • Rennae Stubbs

Hosting duties are handled by Chris Fowler and Chris McKendry, while fan favourites Brad Gilbert (known for his witty nicknames) and Darren Cahill (elite coach, including Jannik Sinner) lead the analyst desk.

Also in the booth this year is Sloane Stephens, the 2017 US Open champion, offering a fresh commentary perspective.

Official broadcasters and streaming partners for the US Open 2025

United States: ESPN is once again the exclusive broadcaster. Coverage airs across ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, and ESPN Deportes, with every match available to stream on ESPN+ (including multi-court feeds).

Cord-cutters can tune in through services like Sling TV (Orange Plan), Fubo, and Hulu + Live TV, all of which carry ESPN channels.

International coverage includes:

  • UK & Ireland: Sky Sports (Main Event & Tennis), with streaming via Sky Go and NOW TV

  • Canada: TSN (English) and RDS (French), with streaming via TSN+

  • Australia: Free on Channel Nine and 9Now, or ad-free via Stan Sport

  • India / Subcontinent: Star Sports (TV) and JioHotstar (streaming)

  • Europe (continental): Eurosport (plus Discovery+ streaming)

  • Latin America & Caribbean: ESPN International

  • Middle East & North Africa (MENA): beIN Sports

  • Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport

  • China: CCTV and iQIYI (also Migu TV)

  • Japan: WOWOW

  • Southeast Asia: SPOTV

Regional Broadcast Rights and Coverage Details

Broadcast rights remain split regionally, ensuring fans worldwide can tune in:

United StatesABC, ESPN, ESPN2 (TV); ESPN+ (streaming)
United KingdomSky Sports (TV, streaming via Sky Go & NOW TV)
CanadaTSN (English), RDS (French), TSN+ (streaming)
Europe (continental)Eurosport & Discovery+
Latin America & CaribbeanESPN International
Middle East & North AfricabeIN Sports
Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
India / SubcontinentStar Sports, JioHotstar
AustraliaNine, 9Now, Stan Sport
ChinaCCTV, iQIYI, Migu TV
JapanWOWOW
Southeast AsiaSPOTV

How to watch the US Open 2025 live anywhere

Geo-blocks can make things tricky when travelling, but fans can still catch the action. First, check who holds the rights back home (Sky Sports in the UK, TSN in Canada, ESPN in the U.S., etc.). Then, use the official apps or streaming services for live coverage.

If you’re abroad, a reliable VPN can help you log into your home broadcaster’s stream. Meanwhile, the ESPN app and website offer live matches, replays, and press conferences for fans on the go.

So whether you’re tuning in for McEnroe’s fiery commentary, Evert’s insight, or Stephens’ fresh voice, the 2025 US Open is set to deliver world-class coverage.

For minute by minute real-time updates, head to our US Open live blog!

