Novak Djokovic Challenges Serena Williams to Return as Key Announcement Remains Pending

The US Open is finally upon us, and like the last couple of years, tennis fans will congregate in New York without Serena Williams to keep them on their toes. The 23x Grand Slam winner played her last US Open match in 2022, and hasn’t returned to the Big Apple as a competitor since. However, Novak Djokovic believes it’s time she did.

The 2025 US Open will have a lot for the fans to go ga-ga over. For example: Venus Williams’ electrifying comeback! Yes, the 45-year-old will be making her way to the Arthur Ashe Stadium by taking on Karolina Muchova in the first round of the women’s singles, and for understandable reasons, her younger sister is already feeling the hype. “I’m so excited…I will be cheering her on and rooting her on the whole way,” Serena told Today with a beaming smile. And while we wait for the return of the prodigal daughter to the tennis court, Djokovic thinks fans should also get to feast their eyes on the generational talent that is Serena Williams.

After defeating Learner Tien in Round 1 of the 2025 US Open, the Serbian superstar confessed how he would like nothing more than to see Serena back at her natural habitat. In a YouTube upload by the official tournament channel, Djokovic could be heard saying, “You know, we miss her, and she still hasn’t officially retired,” as the reporters in the room chuckled, hearing his words. Knowing very well how Williams has never shied away from a challenge, Djokovic took things a step further as he tried to find the right words that could entice the former to come out of her retirement.

“I invite her, I challenge her because she’s such a great competitor. So when somebody challenges her, she never refuses. So I challenge Serena, come back on a tour next year,” Novak said, with a sly smile on his face.

The story is developing