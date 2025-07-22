Venus Williams Warned by Andy Roddick About 23-Year-Old Threat Before Citi Open Clash

Last year, in an interview, American tennis star Venus Williams had made it clear that is not done yet, and she’s waiting for the right time and the right place to make her comeback. Although there was some buzz surrounding her comeback earlier this year during the Indian Wells Masters, that didn’t happen! She was last seen in action at the 2024 Miami Open, and almost 16 months later, the 45-year-old has now made up her mind to make a comeback on her home soil. She has accepted the wildcard for the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open, and as per its schedule, she’s now all set to take on her 23-year-old compatriot Peyton Stearns in her first match.

This will be Venus Williams’ first appearance in this tournament since 2022. How special is this moment for the seven-time major champion? “There’s something truly special about D.C.: the energy, the fans, the history. This city has always shown me so much love, and I can’t wait to compete there again,” said Williams. But can she get off to a winning start? Well, another American legend, Andy Roddick issued a major warning to her ahead of this match during the recent episode of ‘Served Podcast’.

He said, “Yeah, I mean, the wild cards are there to add value to the tournament, not lose credibility. No credibility is lost when you have a five-time Wimbledon winner in your tournament to help someone on the way up to throw a lifeline to someone who is either on the tail end or coming back from someone; this qualifies for all of them. I hope she plays well. Peyton Stearns is not an easy draw.”

In that same interview, Roddick further added, “She’s going to have to make a lot of balls, and Peyton Stearns will be looking to extend that match and test the fitness level of someone who hasn’t played on the Tour in a while.”

AD