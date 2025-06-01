WATCH: Novak Djokovic Finds Unexpected Company in WTA Pro as She Cheekily Crashes Out His French Open Spotlight

It’s been smooth sailing so far for Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka at Roland Garros. The duo has powered through the opening rounds without dropping a set, stamping their authority on the clay courts of Paris. While Sabalenka has already booked her place in the quarterfinals, Djokovic is set to play his fourth-round match tomorrow. But aside from their dominance on court, the two shared a light-hearted moment off it.

Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka share a good bond. Taking to Instagram, the Belarusian gave fans a peek into her recent encounter with Djokovic. Sharing a reel of their interaction, she captioned it, “I was just curious what did he do to my goddaughter lol.” The clip included a throwback photo featuring Djokovic and Sabalenka’s goddaughter. While Novak smiled warmly for the camera, the little girl wore a hilariously grumpy expression. Fans loved this cute exchange.

The antics didn’t stop there. Sabalenka decided to crash Djokovic’s post-match interview with TNT Sports at Roland Garros. The 24-time Grand Slam champion was in the middle of signing tennis balls to toss into the crowd when Sabalenka made her unexpected entrance. As Djokovic popped open the ball can and took a whiff, he exclaimed, “Ohhhhh man,” clearly appreciating the fresh tennis ball scent. That’s when Sabalenka chimed in with perfect timing, adding, “This is the best smell!”

The exchange got a quick reaction from Djokovic, who said, “Mamma mia,” prompting Sabalenka to playfully mimic him. Explaining her impromptu cameo, she said, “He was talking a lot. I was like.. how long should I wait here?” Eventually, both players signed balls for the crowd, ending the segment on a fun note.

But it’s not all just antics. The World No.1 recently came to the Serbian’s defence. During an interview, Sabalenka was asked about Djokovic’s longevity in tennis. She replied, “You guys are trying to put as much pressure as you can on Novak, leave him alone. Look at him, he’s fit, he’s strong. Mentally and physically, he’s ready to play at least another two or three years. We’ve seen whenever he’s healthy and fit he’s playing great tennis, so just leave him alone, let him just be.”

And he is playing great. On the court, Novak Djokovic continues to rewrite history. At 38, he recently secured his 100th tour-level title in Geneva, a significant confidence booster heading into the French Open. Now, he’s aiming to win his 100th match at Roland Garros.

Novak Djokovic en route to win his 100th match at Roland Garros

Novak Djokovic‘s road to the 100th win milestone continued with a third-round victory over Filip Misolic, giving him a 99th match win at the French Open—matching his tally at the Australian Open, where he holds ten titles. Entering the fourth round, Djokovic holds a 99-16 record at Roland Garros. Talking about reaching that mark, the 38-year-old said, “Ninety-nine is good but 100 is better. I hope I’ll get more. I’m in a time in my career, in my life, when I feel very privileged because every time I step out on court I’m playing for the history books. It’s incredible.”

Next up for him is Cameron Norrie, who’s enjoying a career-best run in Paris. The Brit stunned Daniil Medvedev in the first round and has now reached the fourth round of the French Open for the first time.

On the women’s side, Aryna Sabalenka is looking to expand her Slam success beyond hard courts. The World No.1 faces Qinwen Zheng in the quarters, a player she has dominated in the past with a 6-1 head-to-head record.

Both Djokovic and Sabalenka are marching forward with purpose—and a few laughs along the way. As their French Open campaigns continue, fans will be watching closely. Will this unlikely duo end up holding silverware together in Paris this year? What do you think?