‘What He Did to My Goddaughter’ – Aryna Sabalenka Hilariously Reveals Pep Talk With Novak Djokovic at French Open

It’s been a smooth ride for Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka at the ongoing French Open. While the Sabalenka is through to the fourth round, Djokovic will play his third-round match tomorrow. The two have dominated their opponents and are yet to lose a set in this tournament, and are looking like early favorites for the title. Now earlier this week, Sabalenka and Djokovic came across each other on the way to the dressing room. The moment soon became viral and later, Sabalenka revealed what actually went between the two.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Sabalenka shared some glimpses of her meeting with Djokovic and revealed what the two talked about. Sabalenka wrote in the caption, “I was just curious what did he do to my goddaughter lol.”

In the clip shared by Sabalenka, she also shared a throwback photo of Djokovic, along with her goddaughter. In the picture, Djokovic appears to be smiling, but Sabalenka’s goddaughter caught a grumpy look. All-in-all, it was an adorable moment for the little one.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

USA Today via Reuters Aug 17, 2024; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Aryna Sabalenka tosses the ball to serve during her match against Liudmila Samsonova on day six of the Cincinnati Open. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Sabalenka and Djokovic share a good bond with each other. During an interview, Sabalenka was asked about the longevity of Djokovic’s career, to which she replied, “You guys are trying to put as much pressure as you can on Novak, leave him alone. Look at him, he’s fit, he’s strong. Mentally and physically, he’s ready to play at least another two or three years. We’ve seen whenever he’s healthy and fit he’s playing great tennis, so just leave him alone, let him just be.”

Further, Sabalenka’s goddaughter is proving to be a lucky charm for her. Earlier this season, Sabalenka won her maiden Miami Open title, and her goddaughter, Nicole, was with her, watching closely. After having won the Madrid Open, Sabalenka is continuing her supreme form and is in the fourth round. After her win yesterday, she made a candid revelation about herself.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Aryna Sabalenka’s dual persona comes to the fore upon meeting Novak Djokovic

It is no secret that Sabalenka is an aggressive player on the court. However, as shown in her meeting with Novak Djokovic, she is a jovial and fun to be with person off the court. Moreover, she confessed herself how she has dual personalities when she is playing and when she is off the court.

Sabalenka revealed, “When I’m on court I’m a completely different person. I’m very aggressive. Very focused. Here it’s not about jokes. It’s about dreams. I give my all on court. Off court it’s very important to surround yourself with the right people and have fun with your crew. I’m really grateful for each of them. We are like family.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Meanwhile, Sabalenka is looking to better her semifinal finish at Roland Garros two years ago. She has never made it to the final here, and it is the prime time for her to show her mettle on clay. Can Sabalenka win the French Open title this year? Let us know your views in the comments below.