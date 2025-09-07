Who Will Handle Security With VVIPs Like Donald Trump Visiting the US Open? Everything To Know

The US Open is usually a carnival of forehands, backhands, and roars of joy. But this year? The buzz at Flushing Meadows feels less like tennis fever and more like stage fright. Not just because Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are about to light up Arthur Ashe, but because one guest has single-handedly spiked the tension meter: Donald Trump. His return, first time at the Open since 2015, and the first sitting U.S. president in 25 years to show up, has turned the final into a political sideshow. Trump is expected to sit in the Rolex box with the spotlight on him. And that’s just the start of the story.

All eyes on optics. Organizers are walking a tightrope. In a leaked note to broadcasters, officials urged networks to mute or drown out any negative crowd reactions when Trump is shown during the pre-match ceremony. It’s a high-wire act: letting the cameras capture the moment without letting the sound bite spiral. The real irony? The focus should fall on two of the brightest young stars fighting for a Grand Slam, but now a second contest emerges: the crowd versus the cameras. Officials keep mocking fans at bay, yet the question lingers: Can security keep a sitting president safe at the US Open? So far, it seems so.

Which agencies are responsible for VIP security at the US Open?

Donald Trump, 79, isn’t new to the sports spotlight. From UFC and NASCAR to football and soccer, he grabs headlines wherever he goes. This summer, he stole the show at Chelsea’s Club World Cup trophy lift at MetLife Stadium. Now, with the US Open Final approaching, organizers are leaving nothing to chance and have dialed security up to the maximum. But which agencies are behind the tight protection?

As the main agency for National Special Security Events (NSSEs), the United States Secret Service (USSS) plans and executes high-level protection for presidents and VIPs. They map every movement, anticipate threats, and make sure nothing is left to chance. Of course, they don’t work alone. The New York Police Department runs the on-the-ground show at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. From crowd control to public safety, they ensure fans can enjoy the tournament while the VIPs stay secure. And then there’s the big-picture threat monitoring.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) keeps an eye on domestic threats and coordinates with multiple agencies to protect high-profile guests and critical infrastructure. Every potential risk is tracked, assessed, and managed before it becomes a problem. Intelligence is key, and that’s where the FBI steps in. The FBI runs extensive intelligence operations, identifying and neutralizing threats before they materialize. Their findings are shared across all agencies, ensuring a coordinated approach to VIP safety. And it’s not just federal and local authorities doing the heavy lifting.

Groups like the USGA and USTA work closely with these agencies to balance safety with the smooth flow of the tournament. From entry gates to VIP boxes, every detail is coordinated to protect the president. At the US Open, security isn’t just a plan; it’s a performance in itself.

How are security protocols coordinated for high-profile attendees like Donald Trump?

With Donald Trump attending, the US Open has ramped up security to unprecedented levels. TSA-style screenings and enhanced bag checks are now in place at Arthur Ashe Stadium. That means longer waits for everyone entering the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Trump, a Queens native and longtime New York real estate figure and, of course, a former reality TV star, has attended the tournament for decades. Before his political career, he often watched night matches from suite balconies and was a regular fixture on the arena’s video screens. Now, his presence transforms the event into a high-security operation, with some public areas temporarily restricted and “frozen” at times.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Prior to the event, agencies conduct comprehensive risk assessments to evaluate potential threats and vulnerabilities. This involves analyzing intelligence reports, historical data, and potential protest activities. Security teams meticulously plan the VIP’s arrival and departure routes, accounting for traffic patterns and potential security breaches.

During the event, a unified command center oversees security operations in real-time. Security teams coordinate swift responses to incidents and conduct enhanced screening at every entry point. Officials may restrict some public areas depending on Trump’s movements. Every detail counts, because at the US Open, VIP safety matches the stakes of the game itself.