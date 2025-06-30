Why Are There No Line Judges at Wimbledon 2025?

Did you notice something different in the Round 1 match between Daniil Medvedev and Benjamin Bonzi at Wimbledon? Sure, we understand you were too engrossed in the intense match that was going on. But it may have struck some viewers that the people in the colorful blue-white striped shirts and the white trousers weren’t there like they used to be in the previous years. For those wondering why, it’s because Wimbledon has made a big decision to give technology a bigger role in the tournament.

As per All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), the electronic line calling (ELC) system will replace the line judges who used to be present on the court to call the faults and outs in the match. Instead, those calls will be made by the ELC machine in realtime and the players can request a replay of the call on the screen. This step has been taken to improve the accuracy of the calls and make the game faster and more seamless.

The decision was made in October 2024, and AELTC chief executive Sally Bolton had this to say in favor of the decision, “Having reviewed the results of the testing undertaken at The Championships this year, we consider the technology to be sufficiently robust and the time is right to take this important step in seeking maximum accuracy in our officiating.”

Well, Wimbledon is not the first Grand Slam to opt for ELC. The Australian Open and the US Open have been using it since 2022. And there are a few new things at this year’s Wimbledon.