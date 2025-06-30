Wimbledon Day 1 Recap: Upsets in the Air as Medvedev, Tsitsipas and More Top Seeds Tumble

Wimbledon 2025 is off to a chaotic, sun-soaked start, and the grass hasn’t just been green—it’s been slippery for the seeds. From racquet-smashing tantrums to emotional retirements, Day 1 brought a wave of drama that few saw coming. With some of the tournament’s top names packing their bags early, it’s clear: this year’s Championships aren’t following any script. Let’s unpack the madness.

Daniil Medvedev melts down

Two-time semifinalist Daniil Medvedev is heading home early and he’s taking a few broken racquets with him. The Russian star, seeded ninth, crashed out in a first-round stunner to World No. 64 Benjamin Bonzi, losing 7-6 (7-2), 3-6, 7-6 (7-3), 6-2. The Frenchman couldn’t contain his joy after securing the first top-10 win of his career, while Medvedev let loose on his gear, slamming his racquets against his chair and bag in frustration.

This is uncharted territory for the 2021 US Open champ, who had made the second week of Wimbledon in his last seven appearances. But after early exits at the Australian and French Opens, this marks his third straight flop at a Slam.

Holger Rune falls after two-set lead

It looked like business as usual when Holger Rune went up two sets against Nicolas Jarry. But in a twist straight out of a tennis thriller, the Dane’s Wimbledon unravelled in slow motion. Jarry blasted 31 aces and refused to fold, while Rune, visibly hampered, took a medical timeout in the fourth. Battling a sore knee and a Chilean with a big serve, Rune lost 4-6, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-4.

Post-match, the eighth seed said, “If I play normally, I beat him nine out of ten times.” Unfortunately, this wasn’t that one time.

Arthur Fery stuns Alexei Popyrin in breakthrough win

Alexei Popyrin, the 20th seed, was supposed to coast past Arthur Fery, a wildcard ranked 461 in the world. But the Brit had other plans. In front of a buzzing home crowd, Fery took down the Aussie 6-4, 6-1, 4-6, 6-4—sealing his first-ever main-draw win at Wimbledon.

It was a nervy finish, with double faults and air swings from Popyrin adding to the tension. But Fery held his ground, sinking to his knees in disbelief on Court 15, just a short walk from where he went to school. Talk about a full-circle moment.

Stefanos Tsitsipas calls it quits

Stefanos Tsitsipas didn’t get a fair shot at Wimbledon this year. Battling a back injury, the 26th seed was forced to retire during his first-round match against French qualifier Valentin Royer, who led 6-3, 6-2 when the Greek waved the white flag.

Tsitsipas looked uncomfortable from the start, struggling with his serve and movement. After a medical timeout in the second set, it became clear he couldn’t continue. Royer, meanwhile, marches on in his main-draw debut.

Ons Jabeur’s tough goodbye

In one of the most emotional moments of Day 1, two-time Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur was forced to retire midway through her opening match. Facing Bulgaria’s Viktoriya Tomova, the Tunisian star looked visibly distressed, needing a 14-minute medical timeout in the first set before calling it quits down 7-6 (7-5), 2-0.

Ranked No. 59 after a year riddled with injuries, Jabeur struggled physically throughout the match, burying her head in a towel and even having her blood pressure checked mid-match. Afterward, she hinted at needing time away from the game, saying she’d try to “disconnect a little bit from tennis.” Her fans will be hoping it’s not goodbye for long.

Sonay Kartal turns the tables on Jelena Ostapenko

Home crowd magic struck again as Sonay Kartal pulled off a big upset over 20th seed Jelena Ostapenko, winning 7-5, 2-6, 6-2. After blowing a 5-2 lead in the first set, Kartal regrouped to take the match in style, avenging her recent loss to Ostapenko at Eastbourne. The Brit now owns three career Top 30 wins and has already made a splash in just her second Wimbledon main-draw appearance. As for Ostapenko, semifinalist in 2018 and quarterfinalist just last year, it’s another early Slam disappointment.

With several top names already out, the draw has cracked wide open. One thing’s for sure: if the rest of the fortnight is anything like this, tennis fans are in for a wild ride at Wimbledon. Do you think Day 2 will also have so many upsets? Let us know in the comments below!