Wimbledon Day 2 Upsets: Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Alexander Zverev, and Others Bid Adieu in Emotional Exit

If Day 1 at Wimbledon felt unpredictable, Day 2 confirmed it; no one is safe on the grass this year. Some of the biggest names in tennis, including three of the top five seeds in the women’s draw, bowed out in stunning fashion. From title hopefuls to defending semi-finalists, top players continued to fall as upsets rained down across the All England Club. Let’s walk through all the major shockers from Day 2!

Jessica Pegula falls in a one-sided opener

Fresh off lifting the Bad Homburg trophy, Jessica Pegula was expected to cruise. Instead, she barely got out of neutral. The world No. 3 looked completely out of rhythm on Court Two, losing 6-2, 6-3 to Elisabetta Cocciaretto, the World No.116. It ended a consistent run of Slam success: she hadn’t lost in the first round of a major since 2021.

Pegula landed just 50% of her first serves, hit only five winners, and racked up 24 unforced errors in a performance that looked more like a practice session gone wrong than a Grand Slam match. It ended a consistent run of Slam success: she hadn’t lost in the first round of a major since 2021. Cocciaretto, meanwhile, played with belief and boldness, making Pegula the first big casualty of Day 2.

Pegula wasn’t the only top seed to exit early.

Qinwen Zheng crashes out early

Olympic gold medalist Zheng Qinwen became the next high-profile exit, falling to Katerina Siniakova 7-5, 4-6, 6-1 in a match that got away from her quickly in the final set.

The Chinese tennis star struggled to find her groove, particularly in the third set, where she was outplayed and overpowered. This marked her third straight first-round loss at Wimbledon, a troubling pattern for the 22-year-old. Siniakova, though better known for her doubles accolades (she’s a three-time Wimbledon doubles champion and won last year with Taylor Townsend), showed excellent poise and tactical awareness to outlast Zheng.

Coco Gauff stunned by inspired Dayana Yastremska

Things only got worse for the top seeds. In what was arguably the biggest upset of the tournament so far, second seed and French Open champion Coco Gauff suffered a Round 1 defeat. She was overpowered 7-6(3), 6-1 by Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska.

Gauff looked uncomfortable from the start on the slick grass of Court One, slipping several times early on. She also couldn’t find any rhythm on serve, hitting nine double faults and losing her serve three times in the second set. Yastremska, ranked 42nd in the world, took full advantage with a barrage of winners from the baseline and sharp play at the net.

Alexander Zverev loses five-set marathon

The men’s draw didn’t escape the madness either. Alexander Zverev, the fourth seed, continued his suspended first-round match against Arthur Rinderknech on Tuesday after the two were locked at one-set-all Monday night when play was halted due to the 11 p.m. Wimbledon curfew.

When play resumed with the roof open, Rinderknech came out swinging. He took the third set, and although he squandered a 5/3 lead in the fourth-set tiebreak, he held his nerve to win 7-6(3), 6-7(8), 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-4 in a grueling four-hour, 44-minute marathon. Zverev entered the match with a solid 6-2 record on grass this season, having reached the Stuttgart final and the Halle semi-finals. But he struggled massively in this match.

Lorenzo Musetti defeated by qualifier

Another seeded player to fall was last year’s Wimbledon semifinalist, Lorenzo Musetti. The seventh seed lost to Georgian qualifier Nikoloz Basilashvili in four sets: 6-2, 4-6, 7-5, 6-1.

Musetti led the ATP in grass-court wins last year with 12 wins. However, he arrived in London without any grass-court matches under his belt this season, having suffered a left leg adductor injury in his French Open semi-final against Carlos Alcaraz. The lack of preparation showed, and Basilashvili took full advantage with aggressive shot-making and steady nerves.

Alexander Bublik misses his chance

The 28th seed, who recently defeated World No. 1 Jannik Sinner to win the ATP 500 title in Halle, lost a rollercoaster five-setter to Spain’s Jaume Munar: 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-2.

Bublik had his chances as he served for the match at 5-4 in the fourth and was two points away from victory at 5/5 in the tiebreak, but he couldn’t close the door. Munar refused to go quietly, clawing his way back into the match and then running away with the fifth set. With this win, Munar reached the second round at Wimbledon for the fourth consecutive year, while Bublik saw a promising run abruptly cut short.

If the first two days are any indication, this year’s Wimbledon is in no mood for predictability. Three of the top five women’s seeds are already out. Multiple top-10 men have fallen. Whether it’s grass-court rust, nerves, or just inspired opponents, nothing is going according to the script. Which top player will be next to fall at SW19? Follow the Championships in real-time with EssentiallySports’ Live Blog updates!